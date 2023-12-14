Colby Covington tells LeBron James to ‘leave America’ after NBA star was seen sitting during National Anthem

LeBron James, best known for his basketball skills currently plays for the NBA, and he is widely regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time. Recently, he went to watch the game of his son Bronny James.

Fans are now trolling LeBron James for his behavior in a clip that is going viral on social media. In the clip, James was seen sitting on his seat while the national anthem was playing.

Fans are now trolling King James for disrespecting the American national anthem. Fans are bashing the NBA icon for his repeated disrespect towards his own country. In 2019, James did something similar. A throwback video from ESPN showed, LeBron cheering up fans by shouting “Let's Go” while the national anthem was playing.

Now, UFC star and former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby 'Chaos' Covington has again called out LeBron James, this time specifically for disrespecting American National Anthem.

Colby Covington calls out LeBron James

Covington has called out LeBron James once again after LeBron’s video went viral on the internet where he disrespected the American National Anthem.

Covington called out LeBron James for disrespecting America in the recent pre-fight press conference for UFC 296. Colby said, “If you hate America so much and you don't like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come deal with me. Go to China, go to the sweatshops that you employ all these laborers.”

He further said, “Use these women and pay them pennies on the dollar to make your millions. F*ck you, Lebron James, you're a coward. You're a spineless coward and you're a b****.”

Meanwhile, UFC star Colby Covington fought in the welterweight division of UFC, and he is currently one of the best trash talkers in UFC. Chaos is set to attend the main event, the last event of UFC this year on December 15, and he will fight UFC welterweight champion Leon 'Rocky' Edwards for his championship at UFC 296.

