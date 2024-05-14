Colby Covington Wants Only ‘Legacy’ Fights, Calls Out Charles Oliveira and Belal Muhammad Instead of Ian Garry

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is now planning to return to UFC octagon after he lost his championship match against Leon Edwards at the UFC pay-per-view of UFC last year, UFC 296.

Chaos recently gave an interview to Submission Radio, where he discussed his potential return and who he could face next. Covington named two of the best UFC fighters, one a top championship contender and another a former champion.

While discussing his return, Colby Covington said he plans to return inside the UFC octagon this summer; he gave an update on his injured legs. The three broken leg fingers are still giving him trouble, but by the end of this summer, he will headline the co-headline big pay-per-view event, and he is in talks with UFC, and they are ready to create something significant that involves Chaos.

Colby named two prominent opponents he wants to face in the future, "I would like to fight Belal; he's talked a lot of smacks, and now he's squatting on his ranking guys; he should have to come out and fight. He doesn't deserve a title fight, guys. He's been out for over a year. I want legacy fights; I think a guy like Charles Oliveira makes sense. He was out there saying the other day that he wants to become a welterweight."

"Charles Oliveira, you want this fight; you want to really come up to welterweight; let's see if you're about it or if you're just talking."

What Actually Charles Oliveira Said About Moving Up to Welterweight Divison

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira lost his championship in 2022 at the hands of Islam Makhachev. Charles Oliveria was initially given the rematch for the championship last year at UFC 294 pay-per-view.

But eleven days before the fight, Charles Oliveira got injured and was forced to pull out of the battle. Oliveira then faced Beneil Dariush and knocked him out to win the fight; at UFC 300, Oliveira and Arman locked horns to secure the spot of number one contender. Charles lost the match and hinted he wanted money fights, so he even planned to move up to the welterweight division.

Charles said, "We have to think about it and talk to the organization; the idea of moving up in weight is not just a whim; it's a strategic consideration aimed at aligning with fights that make sense and offer substantial rewards."

Oliveira Contunied," Why not move up in weight and do a big fight? A fight that makes sense and gives us money? Why not?" he reiterated, emphasizing the dual appeal of legacy and profitability."

