‘Colby Is a Talkative Guy’: Charles Oliveira Teases Move To Welterweight; Calls Out Colby Covington

Charles Oliveira has everyone talking. Why? He might move to welterweight. Colby Covington called him out. Covington wants "legacy fights." But, the question is, will Oliveira accept the challenge? Fans are eager to know and in a recent interview, Oliveira hinted at the possibility.

"Colby is a talkative guy," Oliveira said. Covington isn't just talk, though. He believes he's the king of Brazil. Covington's bold statements have always stirred the pot. Can Oliveira, a former lightweight champ, succeed in a heavier division? Will he face Covington?

Oliveira sizes up Covington's challenge

In a recent interview with Brazilian publication Ag. Fight, Charles Oliveira addressed Colby Covington's callout. After his split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, Oliveira finds himself without an immediate opponent. Despite the setback, he remains a top contender in the lightweight division.

When asked about Covington's challenge, Oliveira shared his thoughts. "Man, in reality it's like I said, it's sitting down and looking at legacy, history, values. You have to sit down. When I woke up in the morning, thousands of people were sending me messages, I sent it to Diego [Lima] and Diego said it too, I see what you think," Oliveira explained.

He continued, "I said, Diego, just sit down, talk, think, see what's good, see what the UFC thinks about it. It's not just what Charles thinks, it's about what the UFC thinks about it. [Colby] is a talkative guy, he's a guy who talks a lot, so let's see. Why not?"

Oliveira's response indicates he's open to the idea of moving up to welterweight. It's a significant decision, as he hasn't competed in that division since 2008. Nevertheless, Oliveira seems ready to explore new challenges and opportunities. But Covington isn't the only one that Charles is eyeing.

Oliveira eyes the BMF belt and a Holloway rematch

In the same interview, Charles Oliveira also spoke about a potential matchup with Max Holloway for the BMF belt. Reflecting on their previous fight in August 2015, which ended in the first round due to Oliveira's injury, he expressed his desire to revisit the bout.

"Absolutely, that one, about the legacy, about everything I’ve been talking about. Why not? Win a belt, a guy that I fought many years ago. Where I had an injury during the fight so why not?" Oliveira said.

He wants to finish what they started, believing it would add to his legacy. A rematch with Holloway for the BMF belt is something Oliveira clearly has his sights set on.

So, what do you think? Should Oliveira take on Covington in a new weight class, or should he settle unfinished business with Holloway?