Colin Cowherd Claims LeBron James' Younger Son Bryce James Shows More Talent Than Bronny; Calls Him the Better Prospect

Bronny and Bryce James, sons of basketball icon LeBron James, carry forward their father's fervor and skills for basketball.

They have successfully captivated the interest of both spectators and talent scouts, becoming media sensations as promising young athletes.

Just as Bronny James gets likened to his eminent father, he is also measured up to his younger sibling, Bryce.

The ongoing debate about who amongst the James siblings outshines in basketball was ushered into focus by Colin Cowherd on his show, "The Herd."

While discussing Bronny James' potential for the upcoming basketball draft and whether LeBron might switch to his son's team, Cowherd commented, "He's still got another kid in high school basketball in LA, and this kid is the better prospect."

Cowherd emphatically links LeBron James’ future to his son's, suggesting that Western Conference teams should contemplate drafting Bronny James as this might increase their chances of acquiring LeBron.

His remarks were, "I back Bronny, given that it seems everyone else is against him. I viewed a workout video recently, and it honestly appears as though Bronny has accelerated his release... I pay attention to all these teams who believe they stand a chance with LeBron. Phoenix, Philly... Please, that's laughable.

LeBron is not about to drop the Lakers. He’s not a 24-year-old rising star. This isn't Tom Brady at the dusk of his career riling, 'I MUST PROVE THAT I CAN WIN WITHOUT BELICHICK!'... LeBron has already demonstrated that he can win irrespective of anyone else; to him, coaches mean nothing. He managed to secure a win without Spoelstra and Pat Riley.”

Bronny James Declares for 2024 NBA Draft, Forgoing College Eligibility

Rich Paul confirmed to ESPN that USC freshman guard and son of NBA star LeBron James, Bron James, will stick with his decision to stay in the 2024 NBA draft and give up his remaining years of eligibility in college basketball.

As the NCAA approached on Wednesday, Paul announced to ESPN that "He's staying in the draft."

Ranking as the 54th prospect in the ESPN 100, James showed significant improvement during his pre-draft preparation, propelling him from a borderline to a feasible draft prospect.

In early April, James, having declared his intentions for the draft and entering the transfer portal, concluded his college basketball venture in anticipation of a professional NBA career.

Paul discussed Bronny's potential with ESPN, expressing that, "Bronny's [draft] range is wide." He continues, "He's a really good prospect who has a lot of room for growth.

It only takes one team. I don't care where that team is -- it can be No. 1 or 58 -- [but] I do care about the plan, the development. The team's strategy, the opportunity, and the financial commitment. That's why I'm not doing a two-way deal. Every team understands that."

In the NBA, each team has three two-way contract spots in addition to 15 spots on the regular roster.

These two-way deals restrict players to 50 games on the active NBA team list, offering a salary equivalent to half the rookie minimum (estimated at $580,000 for 2024-25).

Often, these two-way deals are proposed to prospects who go undrafted or are selected in the second round.

