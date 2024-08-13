Colin Kaepernick Hoping for NFL Return; Says He Can Help Teams ‘Win a Championship’ Despite Not Playing for 8 Years

Former football quarterback Colin Kaepernick still has hopes to return to the National Football League. The 36-year-old, who hasn't played for eight years, has recently revealed how he can still lead the team to win the championship. 2016 was the year when he played for the last time in the league.

Meanwhile, his sudden desire for an NFL comeback could clearly be seen after his recent conversation with the Sky Sports News. Kaepernickz, who hasn't ruled out the possibility of his return to the league, said, “We're still training, still pushing.”

The former San Francisco 49ers player further stated to the aforementioned source, “So hopefully, we've just got to get one of these team owners to open up.” He continued, “It's something I've trained my whole life for, so to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me.”

Kaepernick also believes that he can lead a team to win a championship and many more. He said, “I think I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship.” Now that he has revealed his wish to play for another stint in the league, the owners and the managers better have their eyes on the former player.

The former quarterback played for six seasons for the 49ers. He grabbed a lot of attention when he kneeled down during the National Anthem back in 2016 at the beginning of league games in protest of police brutality and racial inequality in the United States.

‘Taking a knee’ made worldwide headlines that time in the league and not just in the NFL, but also in other leagues like the Premier League and WSL seasons. Several players joined the symbolic gesture.

Meanwhile, the former footballer also played for the Nevada Wolf Pack during his college days. There, he was announced as the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Offensive Player of the Year for two times.

Additionally, Kaepernick also became the only player in NCAA Division I history to amass 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards. Following his graduation, the 49ers picked him in the NFL Draft 2011 as their second round.

It was when he kicked off his professional career as a backup quarterback to Alex Smith. He later became the starter the following year. Smith suffered a concussion, a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), which is a head injury that temporarily affects brain functioning.

After that, the player led the team towards its first Super Bowl since 1994. After the kneeling down incident, Kaepernick became a free agent the following year. He remained unsigned. He has now become an activist ever since his last appearance in the football league.

After all those years of his absence in the league, the former American football player has now disclosed his will to join the NFL again and lead the team to win the championship and many more achievements. He is just hoping and waiting for the owners of the franchises to open the door for him.

