Colin Kaepernick Puts Patrick Mahomes on Notice With Latest Statement Amid NFL Comeback Aspirations

Colin Kaepernick’s desperation for making an NFL comeback is palpable. Ever since he played his last game in the NFL in 2016, the controversial star has been on the hunt for a chance to step back into the gridiron. It seems like he has found one: the Olympics. The once-promising QB recently confessed his hope to get a chance to play football again, only this time in the Olympics.

Kaepernick revealed his plans to the media on Wednesday, which was pretty straightforward. He plans on securing the quarterback position in the USA flag football team at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics—a position widely expected to be filled by Mahomes.

“Hopefully we’ll be out there,” Kaepernick confessed during his interview with Sky Sports about his desire to play flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “We’re going to work on some things; see if we can make it in there. But we’d love to be out there.”

When Kaepernick initially started playing in the league in 2011, it was with moderate expectations. However, he didn’t take much time in surpassing them, quickly etching himself as an elite QB of the league. Later, his off-field activities got the best of his reputation, getting him blackballed by the NFL. But that is not the real question here. Does Kaepernick still have it in him to compete at such a level since only the best of the QBs will be selected to represent Team USA?

Just like the basketball team USA dominated in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the football team is also expected to dominate in the 2028 Summer Olympics in LA. Aaron Rodgers, the Jets’ legendary QB, expressed his interest in representing Team USA in the QB position. However, his age might come as a limiting factor. Precisely why Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Joe Allen are the top names to be the frontrunners to be the team’s quarterback at LA Olympics 2028.

Now, whether Colin Kaepernick will get a chance on the USA team in the 2028 Olympics or not will also be a question, along with the ever-persisting one: Will Kaepernick ever make an NFL comeback?