Colin Kaepernick Recalls ‘Problematic Things’ He Went Through With His Adoptive Parents in Disturbing Claim

Former American football player Colin Kaepernick has disclosed some disturbing claims about his adoptive parents. Last year, the 36-year-old activist accused his White adoptive parents of perpetuating racism as he recalled during an interview with Adriana Diaz of CBS.

Colin is biracial and identifies as Black, while he was adopted by a white family. The former player released a scripted series with Netflix, Colin in Black & White, where his past experiences have been portrayed.

The former San Francisco 49ers player revealed how his parents struggled to embrace his racial differences. He said during the aforementioned interview, “I know my parents loved me, but there were still very problematic things that I went through.”

Colin continued, “I think it was important to show that, no, this can happen in your home, and how you move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated.”

Colin, who played as a quarterback during his playing days, recalled what his mother said when he had cornrows while he was a kid. “Your hair is not professional, you look like a little thug.” He added, “Those become spaces where it’s like, ‘How do I navigate this situation now?’ But it also has informed why I have my hair long today.”

Although CNN went on to contact the parents of Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, the network failed to get any immediate response. The former quarterback was raised by the Kaepernick couple.

The Wisconsin pair adopted Colin soon after he was born in December 1987 to Heidi Russo, a 19-year-old who put her son up for adoption. She raised him for a few weeks but was also looking for a perfect family who could look after him.

A report in People stated that Teresa and Rick initially met Colin’s biological mother through a mutual friend. However, Kaepernick, who played for the 49ers for six seasons doesn't have any relationship with his biological father.

Colin's adoptive parents are also parents to two of their own kids. They gave birth to son Kyle and daughter Devon before they welcomed the former quarterback. Unfortunately, the pair also lost two newborn sons, Lance and Kent, as they sadly suffered congenital heart defects.

According to a report in People, the decision to adopt Colin in the family was all of sudden after they thought that their family was somewhere incomplete.

After raising their kids in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the family moved to California following Rick’s job as the senior vice president of growth and development at Hilmar Cheese Company.

Meanwhile, Colin is currently hoping for an NFL return. The American civil rights activist who was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft is waiting for the owners to open doors for him. It's been eight years since Colin has played in the league.

Kaepernick was a college football player for the Nevada Wolf Pack and was named the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Offensive Player of the Year twice before he entered the National Football League and kicked off his career as a backup quarterback.

Now that he has revealed his desire to return to the league, it is to be seen what happens next as we await responses and interests from the NFL franchises and the owners.

