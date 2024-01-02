College Football Playoff overtime rules and differences from NFL rules explained

Every football fan loves overtime play. But whether it's about college football or the NFL, there are certain rules that need to be complied with in each game. Today, we'll talk about college football playoff overtime rules and how different they are from the NFL. Check out the details below!

Difference between NFL overtime rules and college football rules

For NFL fans, the overtime rules for college football might appear a little. It's because they are different. In the NFL, there's a 10-minute overtime that teams play in, with each team having equal chances to possess the ball. If a team with the ball scores first, the other team will get the chance to take the lead and or match the score.

If despite that, the game still gets tied, overtime is moved to sudden death, allowing the next team to get a chance to score the win. That's the case with the NFL. However, in college football, there's a little twist. Even though both teams are provided equal chances to possess the ball, for each overtime period, it's just one drive.

Despite this, all the first three overtime periods are distinct. The first overtime period is the same as a normal period in football, with teams having the chance to make a field goal or try to go for a touchdown. The second overtime period forces the team to go a two, in case they score a touchdown.

In the third overtime, it's generally a one-play drive. The idea is to limit the total plays for the rest of the game, with two-point attempts. So that is the major difference between overtime play in college football and the NFL. Now let's explore the overtime rules in college football.

The overtime rules in college football

Here are the overtime rules of college football that you should know. Fun fact, these rules remain the same whether it's a bowl game or a regular season game. Check out the list below:

A coin is tossed before the overtime to decide which team gets the chance to take the ball in the overtime

Whoever is the winner of the toss gets to choose between defense or offense as a start. The team can also choose the desired side to field if they want.

The team to loses the toss will make the remaining decision i.e. to be the first pick for starting the second overtime

The team who won the toss gets the chance to pick an even number, which will be the total number of overtime periods

The first and second overtime plays will start at the 25-yard of the opponent.

The offense is given the choice to decide where to put the ball along the scrimmage line, on it, or between the hash marks.

All the teams get one timeout in each overtime period. The timeouts are not carried over in the next overtime period

A team will continue to possess the ball until they fail to turn over or score down, or have a turnover.

The teams will have to go for two every time, once the second overtime starts.

With the start of the third overtime, instead of full offensive possessions, teams only target to attempt two-point conversions

In 2021, there were changes in the overtime that were made by the NCAA, which then aimed to shorten the overtime. Since 2021, there have been no changes or adjustments made towards the overtime rules. The college football playoffs are going on and we might get to see more overtime plays going forward, just like during the recent Fiesta Bowl.

