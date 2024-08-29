Colorado Football Schedule 2024: All You Need to Know as Buffs Fan

The University of Colorado's football program is ready for an exciting 2024 season as they enter their second year under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders.

With a challenging schedule ahead and significant changes to navigate, the Buffaloes are set to make a mark in the college football landscape.

Colorado's move to the Big 12 conference marks a return to familiar territory, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their upcoming season.

All eyes will be on star players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter as they gear up for their final collegiate campaign before potentially entering the NFL draft.

The Buffaloes kick off their season with a Thursday night showdown against North Dakota State, a formidable FCS opponent, on August 29th.

This prime-time matchup, set to air on ESPN at 6 p.m. Mountain Time will serve as a test for Colorado's revamped roster.

On September 7th, an away game against Nebraska, will be broadcast on NBC at 5:30 p.m. MT

On September 14th, there is a Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State, which will be airing on CBS at 5:30 p.m. MT

On November 16th, a home game against Utah, which is likely to have significant conference implications

The Buffaloes will also face Kansas on November 23rd at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

Colorado's season concludes with a Friday morning clash against Oklahoma State on November 29th, scheduled for a 10 a.m. kickoff on ABC.

The schedule includes two bye weeks, falling on October 5th and November 2nd, providing crucial rest periods during the tiring season.

Notably, the team's homecoming game is set for September 21st against Baylor, while family weekend coincides with the October 26th matchup against Cincinnati.

With the addition of new talent and the guidance of Coach Sanders, expectations are high for the Buffaloes.

The diverse schedule, featuring both traditional rivals and new conference opponents, offers plenty of excitement for fans and players alike.