Colorado Takes Extreme Action Against Reporter Critical of Deion Sanders; Fans Unhappy

The University of Colorado had decided not to take any questions from journalist Sean Keeler after the Denver Post columnist wrote some critical things about the football coach. However, fans are not happy with this extreme move by them. It was announced on Friday by the university that they will no longer be engaging with the reporter following a “series of sustained personal attacks on the football program and specifically Coach Prime.”

A report in USA Today stated that the university stated, “The CU Athletic Department, in conjunction with the football program, has decided not to take questions from Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler at football-related events.”

The report further said that Keeler would be able to attend football-related activities despite the move and would be able to “ask questions of other CU athletic programs and athletic administrators.” However, it has not been confirmed whose idea it was.

Nevertheless, earlier this month in a press conference, Sanders and Keeler had some exchanges between the two during an appearance on a media day. The football coach had revealed that he wouldn't want to take questions from Keeler, as the reporter has always been “on the attack.” He had further asked the journalist why he didn't like them. He said, “Why do you do this to yourself?”

Meanwhile, Keeler went on to write about the exchange between the two and called the football coach “Deposition Deion” while also mentioning that Sanders had the right to revert. Fans are, however, not very pleased with the idea of banning the reporter from asking questions and have expressed what they feel about the move towards the journalist.

A user commented, “Softest move ever.”

Another stated, “The biggest public university in Colorado shuts out the columnist from the biggest newspaper in Colorado because its football coach is too damn sensitive.”

Another, “This is beyond embarrassing for Deion. Zero backbone, accountability, or courage.”

Another user quoted a tweet and said, “Every media member should boycott him. Ask him nothing. Report nothing on him.”

One user called the move “absurd.”

Meanwhile, Keeler has not been very sweet towards Sanders, previously calling him a “false prophet” and the “Bruce Lee of B.S.” Not to forget, the football coach also has a history of banning reporters following his influence so Keeler is not the first one.

Back in 2021, a Mississippi Clarion Ledger reporter was not allowed to cover Jackson State at the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day, and at that time, Sanders was coaching that team. The move was made after the Clarion Ledger published an article in relation to a court filing where an incoming recruit who had been charged with assaulting a woman was mentioned.

As per a report in the Athletic, there is a clause in Sander’s deal that the football coach nicknamed Prime Time, who played in the NFL for 14 seasons, will only speak with the “mutually agreed upon media.”

Meanwhile, Sanders, the American head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, is all set to kick off his football season on Thursday against the North Dakota State. It will be the 57-year-old’s second season with the team.

