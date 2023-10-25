Colts owner Jim Irsay breaks protocol; reveals NFL refs admitted making mistakes in loss to Cleveland Browns

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Cleveland Browns by 38-39. The Colts players, especially the owner of the NFL team, were unhappy with this short-margin loss. Things became interesting when it was revealed that the NFL admitted to Jim Irsay about an error.

According to the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL admitted to him that officials didn't make correct calls as Sunday's game came to an end. Keep reading to know about the source from where this news came from, along with other important details. Here we go:

As the Indianapolis Colts vs Cleveland Browns came to an end, a surprising reveal was made

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Cleveland Browns, and it was definitely a controversial match. The reason was the last-minute flag that Baker received for a pass interference. However, this is considered the main reason why the team lost, and things became apparent on October 25 when it was revealed that referees were indeed wrong about some penalties in the game.

On October 25, Jim Irsay shared two news through this Twitter account. However, the most crucial part of the news was when Jim Irsay said that the NFL admitted to him about the incorrect judgment.

Talking about the same, he said, "The NFL admits and understands that they did not make the correct calls at the end of Sunday's Colts/Browns Game. I believe we need to institute Instant Replay for all calls, including Penalties, in the last two minutes of All Games."

How much would Jim Irsay be fined?

Now, the interesting thing is that Jim Irsay might be liable for a fine from the NFL. Just after Jim Irsay shared this post, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero shared a post saying, "The NFL communicates with teams on a weekly basis about various calls. Team officials are prohibited from commenting publicly on those discussions. Now, a team owner has publicly said the league admitted to officiating mistakes. Stay tuned …" But considering the fact that Jim's post is still active, Jim doesn't care about the fine much.

Now that Jim Irsay has revealed there are some misjudgments made during the match, what do you think is the next step? Also, because Jim leaked the conversation with the NFL officials, how much do you think he will be fined? Or is it justified for him to be fined? Share your take in the comment section below!