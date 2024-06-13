Columbus Blue Jackets to Help Patrik Laine Look for New Team After Star Forward Requests Trade: NHL Rumors

Patrik Laine and his team have reportedly informed the Columbus Blue Jackets that he wants a new start and to be traded out of Columbus, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported on Wednesday, saying, "He would like to move on. His agent has had conversations with the Blue Jackets about it.” LeBurn further stated that both sides will work together to get the process done. He shared that Patrik “wants a fresh start” as the player hasn’t had “a good time in Columbus.”

Patrik Laine cares about his “mental health”

Laine's left collarbone injury limited his playing time to just 18 games during the previous year. In January, he also signed up for the NHL/NHLPA player aid program.

Laine said on Instagram at the time (h/t Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press) "After careful consideration and discussion with my support network and the team, I have recognized the importance of prioritizing my mental health and well-being.”

He added that hockey has been his passion, and to perform at his best, he needs to focus on himself (health).

Patrik Laine has been remarkable during his run with the Blue Jackets

Laine was originally acquired by Columbus via trade from the Winnipeg Jets in the 2020–21 campaign. In July 2022, he inked a four-year contract extension. Even though the contract is valid through the 2025–2026 campaign, it doesn't appear as though he will play for the Blue Jackets until the end.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old once appeared to be one of the NHL's most promising young players. After being selected for the NHL All-Rookie First Team in 2016–17, he simply needed two seasons to lead the league in power-play goals (20). In that second season, Laine recorded a career-high 70 points on 44 goals and 26 assists.

He began his career with four seasons in a row with 50 or more points, but since then, he hasn't participated in more than 56 games in a season. In each of his first two full seasons with the Blue Jackets, he scored 50 points, but he also finished with a combined plus-minus total of minus-19. That came after he played in 45 games for Columbus in 2020–21, finishing with a minus–29 record.

It will be difficult to move Patrik Laine to other teams

Even if both parties may be in dire need of a formal break, Laine's contract has grown to be among the most difficult in the league to relocate. If Columbus is unwilling to retain money in the transaction, the acquiring team will be responsible for $8.7 million (~10% of the salary cap) throughout the following two seasons.

Advertisement

Even so, most teams could be reluctant to add Laine to their squad given his current contract's lack of output and his suspension from the Player Assistance Program.

Making a list of possible suitors for Laine should not be too difficult, considering this is a high-paying reclamation project. Since he solely adds offensive value to the roster, several rebuilding clubs need more offense and have a lot of cap flexibility. The San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Anaheim Ducks are the obvious teams to target in a trade for Laine this summer.

Also Read: What is the Average Salary for NHL Players? Find Out