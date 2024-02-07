'Come On Shaq…’: Jamal Crawford Embarrasses Shaquille O’Neal Over Defensive Play in Michael Jordan Highlight

Inside the NBA is one of the most popular shows related to the NBA and it gets millions of views because of their star panelists.

The show decided to go down memory lane tonight and talk about the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Dirk Nowitzki.

However, this segment didn’t go down well for Shaquille O’Neal as the crew played a clip in which Shaq made a turnover and Michael Jordan scored from that turnover.

As the incident unfolded, Jamal Crawford shared in excitement, “Come on Shaq, that’s you out there.”

Agitated Crawford throughout the segment?

When Jason Kidd likened Michael Jackson to Luka, Crawford lost his cool. It infuriated him that almost every NBA player today is being compared to Michael Jordan. In contrast, Shaq agreed with him.

The three-time 6MOTY was amazed by the G.O.A.T. as usual. "He played defense like he played offense," he revealed.

Crawford further added: “He always played like he is possessed.”

What did Kidd Say?

According to Kidd, Doncic has already outperformed former teammate and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki in terms of skill.

Furthermore, Kidd said that Doncic is following in the footsteps of Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan.

Fans reaction to Crawford's comments:

One fan talked about letting players build their legacy instead of comparisons.

However, one comment mentioned taking Michael Jordan as a normal person and not a real-life Black Jesus.

Michael Jordan vs Shaquille O'Neal stats:

Throughout his career, Michael Jordan averaged 27.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 11 games against Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal averaged 24.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks against Jordan.

