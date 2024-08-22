Commanders Make Rare Trade With Eagles; First-Round Pick Jahan Dotson Goes to Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders sent former first-round selection Jahan Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in 2025.

By signing Dotson, the Eagles acquired their No. 3 wide receiver to compliment star wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, both of whom signed long-term contracts this summer.

Dotson adds another weapon to Jalen Hurts' arsenal, which also includes running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Dallas Goedert.

This summer, there was a shifting cast at WR3 in Philadelphia, with veterans Parris Campbell and Britain Covey, as well as newcomer Johnny Wilson, earning first-team reps.

Dotson, 24, had 49 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns with the Commanders last year.

Washington selected Dotson with the 16th pick in 2022, after trading back five positions. However, Dotson did not develop into the receiver Washington required over two years. In his 29 career games, he caught 84 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Dotson failed to establish himself as Washington's No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin this summer. Dotson was utilized at several positions but was most effective in the slot; in the past, coaches claimed he needed to increase his play strength to be more consistent. Dotson had a 7.4% drop rate last season, ranking 10th in the NFL.

Advertisement

Dotson had not appeared this summer. Indeed, last week, coach Dan Quinn stated that they were still determining who that guy would be; they chose Luke McCaffrey in the third round to serve a similar position. McCaffrey had a terrific all-around game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, catching two passes for 30 yards while also blocking and playing special teams.

The Commanders also have veterans Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder, who can play in the spot. Since camp began, they've recruited veterans Byron Pringle and Martavis Bryant; Pringle has more size and can also serve as a kick returner if he makes the squad.

Dotson's deep-ball ability made him a highly-rated prospect entering the 2022 draft. Throughout his four-year undergraduate career, he averaged 15.1 yards per grab and set career highs with 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season for the Nittany Lions.

Dotson will join a formidable Eagles offense headlined by standout quarterback Jalen Hurts and explosive receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. This summer, Philadelphia also signed star running back Saquon Barkley to bolster its offensive capabilities. Given the abundance of talented players around him, Dotson should have more opportunities to perform regularly.

Advertisement

The Eagles are hoping to rebound from a bad end to the 2023 season, so signing Dotson is a wise decision as they prepare for the start of the 2024 season.

Also Read: Drew Bledsoe Unnecessarily Roasts Tom Brady Ahead of Fox’s NFL Analyst Debut: ‘Tired of….Squeaky Voice’