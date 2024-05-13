Common Hockey Lingos, Terms, Phrases You Must Know Before Watching a Game

The first step in understanding hockey is to become familiar with some crucial terminology that is used during play. These terms are used by both players and spectators to discuss a player's behavior on the ice or the game's regulations. Even the different areas of the ice have names. The following information can help you communicate in hockey language and understand it better:

Hat trick: One of the most popular terms ever used in hockey, a hat trick means a player scored 3 goals in a match, which is a commendable feat.

Offsides: Offsides are called out by the referee when a player enters the offensive line and goes over the blue line before the puck. It’s a common occurrence in a hockey game and once it is called out, the game pauses, and a face-off takes place outside of the offensive zone.

Face-off- A face-off starts the game each period and the next play after the play has been stopped by the referee for some reason (for eg. offsides). A player is called from each team to participate in the face-off in the middle while the rest of the team makes a formation on the ice with their sticks in ready position. The puck is dropped by the referee in the middle of both players’ hockey sticks and both of them try to send the puck to their teammates.

Blue lines: Blue lines divide the hockey rink into three sections- the defensive zone, the attacking zone, and the neutral zone. There are a total of two blue lines on every link. These are also used by referees to determine offsides.

Icing: It’s more of a violation, which is called out when a player tries to delay the game. The player attempts to shoot the puck across the center red line and the read goal line in the attacking zone. If the puck gets shot into the opposing team’s goal, it’s treated as a goal and not a violation, awarding points to the offensive team. However, if the puck remains untouched the entire path, the referee makes an icing call, which is followed by a face-off.