Comparing LeBron James career high points in a single game to Michael Jordan and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo established a new career and franchise record by scoring an astounding 64 points, leading the Bucks to avenge their In-Season Tournament elimination against the Pacers with a 140-126 victory.

This score marked the team's all-time high, surpassing Michael Redd's previous record of 57 points set in 2006, which had been held after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Below are are contrasting Giannis Antetokounmpo's highest career scoring game with those of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Jordan's unrivaled scoring feat in one game

On March 28, 1990, Jordan provided a riveting performance at the Richfield Coliseum. His personal best was a massive score of 69 points (23-of-37 on field goals, 21-of-23 on free throws), propelling the Bulls to a 117-113 overtime victory.

This impressive score ranks as the ninth-highest individual points scored in a single NBA game.

Furthermore, Jordan didn't just impress with his scoring; he also pulled off a career-high 18 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in his 50 minutes on the court.

Before this game, Jordan had managed to score 54 points in the season opener against the Cavs, but this particular evening saw him reach another level altogether.

His strategy involved aggressive assaults at the basket and smooth execution of midrange jumpers from all across the court, ending with an accurate shooting percentage of 73.2 and a usage percentage of 42.6.

This performance was not a one-time marvel for Jordan. He scored over 60 points again in a 1993 game against the Magic.

By the time he ended his career, Jordan had accomplished this phenomenal feat in games with 60 points or more five times.

Throughout his remaining time in the NBA, Jordan garnered multiple accolades; however, his impressive score against the Cavs remains one of his most memorable personal performances.

LeBron's Unforgettable Record-Breaking Game

On March 3, 2014, LeBron James achieved his personal best score in his NBA tenure. He scored a staggering 61 points in a 127-104 victory against the Charlotte Bobcats.

LeBron shot 22 of 33 from the field, 8 of 10 from the three-point line, and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line, leading the Miami Heat during the game.

He single-handedly scored 37 points in only the last half of the game, with 25 points credited to him in the deciding third quarter.

The game saw James set two new franchise records. His teammate, Shane Battier, expressed amazement, noting LeBron's push for a 60-point game and drawing parallels with Wilt Chamberlain's exceptional performances for the 61 points achieved from 33 shots.

During the same season (2013-14), LeBron averaged 27.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, all while boasting a career-high shooting percentage of 56.7. However, he trailed Kevin Durant in the MVP recognition, finishing second.

Despite LeBron's outstanding performance, the Heat fell short in their fourth consecutive NBA Finals, succumbing to the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

