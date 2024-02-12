Comparing NBA and NFL Referee Salaries: How Much Do They Make and Who Earns More? Find Out

Without a doubt, the NBA and NFL are two of the world's most admired professional sports leagues.

They house some of the most gifted athletes globally, and such talent inevitably breeds intense rivalry. However, behind every exhilarating game is a squad of referees dedicated to enforcing fair play and adherence to rules.

One persistent debate over time is the comparison between the NBA and the NFL. People have often pondered over which league is more grueling or whether NBA players earn more than their NFL counterparts.

Another long-standing argument centers on who earns more – NBA referees or NFL referees.

In this piece, we'll compare the salaries of NBA and NFL referees, accurately determining which sports referee garners more pay.

American sports officials consider NBA referees among the better earners; they command a reasonably comfortable income.

Although their earnings significantly trail the basketball players' hefty salaries, they also enjoy perks like health insurance, travel allowances, and pension schemes.

Typically, a referee's salary ranges between $250,000 to $550,000 per season.

NBA referees' pay packages have three income brackets based on their experience and performance time.

Fresh referees start earning at a rate of $600 per game, equating to an annual income of $250,000.

However, after gaining three to five seasons worth of experience in the league, a referee's game remuneration can leap to $3,000, significantly dwarfing a rookie's income.

Remarkably, the top-earning referees raked in $550,000 in the last season.

Highest Paid NBA Referees

The NBA paid the following referees, including Ken Mauer, Tom Washington, Scott Foster, Tony Brothers, Sean Corbin, James Capers, Rodney Mott, Marc Davis, Pat Fraher, and Eric Lewis, $550,000 each last season, making them the highest-paid NBA referees.

NFL Referee Compensation: Salary Trends and Playoff Bonuses

The NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) and the NFL regulate the pay of NFL Referees through a collective bargaining agreement.

As stated in an updated document on the Football Zebras website, a site dedicated to football referees, the average salary of game officials amounted to $205,000 in 2019.

The previous contract in 2011 saw officials earning an average of $149,000, indicating a nearly 38% salary increase with the new agreement set to terminate in May 2020.

Each season, NFL referees usually preside over 19 games, which include preseason contests and clinics.

Officials who officiate postseason matchups also earn a bonus, ranging from $1,500-$5,000 per playoff game based on reports.

Despite the provision of a 401k, NFL referees do not receive benefits, given that being an official is considered a part-time job, even at top levels.

The recently updated collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLRA may have led to an increase in these numbers, but this information has not been disclosed publicly.

Perhaps the pinnacle of an official's career is the Super Bowl, being the most vital game they can officiate and the most viewed televised event annually.

Officials receive a hefty bonus for the Super Bowl, estimated to be between $40,000 and $50,000, according to Money.com in 2024.

Highest Paid NFL Referees

Walt Anderson (now retired), Brad Allen, and Craig Wrolstad

In summary, NBA referees typically earn higher salaries than NFL referees.

NBA referees can earn between $250,000 and $550,000 per season, whereas NFL referees received an average salary of $205,000 in 2019, with extra bonuses for postseason games and the Super Bowl.

