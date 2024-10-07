Concern for Aaron Jones: Vikings RB Struggles with Injury in London Clash Against Jets

The Minnesota Vikings have completely dominated the New York Jets at the Northumberland Development Project in London. After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, the Vikings seemed ready to increase their lead throughout the quarter. However, they encountered challenges before that.

Jones was seen limping on the sidelines and did not participate in the following drive. He was then taken to the blue medical tent for further evaluation and treatment, raising concerns that the 29-year-old may have injured his hip.

Initially listed as questionable to return, Jones was officially ruled out shortly after halftime.

The Pro Bowler had injured his hip previously in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. However, in the short term, the Vikings didn’t feel the loss of their speedster. They scored a touchdown during his absence, extending their lead to 17-0 over the Jets. The first half ended with the Vikings ahead 17-7.

Former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has faced numerous injuries throughout his career. He strained the MCL in both legs during his rookie season, forcing him to miss three games.

In 2020, Jones suffered a calf strain that sidelined him for a couple of games, and he also sustained a rib injury in the NFC Championship game, which caused him to leave the field early. Last year, a hamstring injury benched him for three games, but despite being injured, he played through the Week 2 game against the 49ers.

This week, Vikings fans hope Jones shows the same determination or, ideally, that he’s fully fit for the Week 7 matchup. With the Vikings enjoying a bye after facing the Jets, they'll want him in top shape.

Jones has quickly become a key part of the Minnesota Vikings' offense after joining from the Packers. He's already rushed for 350 yards this season, contributing to the team’s improved balance. His ability to run and catch the ball adds diversity to their offensive playbook, addressing areas where they previously struggled.

