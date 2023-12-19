Confused UFC champ reacts to ‘weird’ Conor McGregor threatening to kill him and sabotage his sponsorship deal

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor has been out of action for almost 2 and a half years now. McGregor broke his leg in 2021 in a trilogy match against Dustin “Diamond” Poirier. McGregor broke his leg in the first round. And was out of competition to recover from the injury.

McGregor is set to make his return to the UFC next year, in 2024. He has also entered the UFC’s anti-drug program.

Conor McGregor is expected to make his return to the UFC at UFC 300. Recently, his manager has reacted on his possible return and opponents from Michael Chandler to Nate Diaz.

UFC heavyweight interim champion Tom Aspinall expressed his views on Conor McGregor’s return.

“I’m not that interested in it. I’ll still watch it but I’m kind of over McGregor."

Conor McGregor surely didn’t like Aspinall’s views on him and he tweeted on his Twitter (now X) account.

"Mush head rat keep your comments to yourself. Bum p****. Say Sayonara to that Gym King deal kid. Starve you and kill you I will, you f****** disrespectful p****. Don’t ever speak my name disrespectfully again. Mush potato head,”

Tom Aspinall expressed his views on Conor McGregor’s threat

Tom Aspinall recently appeared on the True Geordie YouTube channel, where he expressed his views on Conor McGregor's threats to him.

Aspinall said, “ McGregor threatening to kill me was a little bit weird because I didn’t really know Conor at all. So my friend started a YouTube channel

“ He came down to the gym and interviewed me. It’s not like a big channel, and he asked me about McGregor: ‘Are you looking forward to McGregor’s next fight’?And I said, ‘Oh, to be honest, I’m not really that interested in Conor McGregor.”

Tom Aspinall recently captured the UFC interim heavyweight title at UFC 295 after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in round one.

