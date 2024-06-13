Connor McDavid’s Contract, Salary, Cap Hit, Bonuses And More; All You Need To Know

NHL contracts are not nearly as lucrative as those in other sports. Soccer, football, basketball, and baseball all outperform hockey in terms of revenue. That being said, people who compete at the highest level of the sport may still earn a lot of money. Not many might understand it better than Connor McDavid.

The Oilers' superstar is unquestionably the finest player in the game. The No.1 overall choice in 2015 has far exceeded expectations, quickly becoming a dominant force in the NHL. McDavid's scoring talents have earned him several awards throughout the course of his career.

He has also earned a large paycheck. Edmonton long ago recognized McDavid's accomplishments, making him the highest-paid player at the time. That has since altered, but the Oilers captain remains among the highest-paid players year after year. Here's everything you should know about McDavid's contract with the Oilers.

Connor McDavid’s contract

Conor McDavid has one of the highest NHL contracts. He and the Oilers created history in the summer of 2017, when they agreed to an eight-year, $100 million contract deal with a $12.5 million cap hit, setting a league record.

His deal includes a signing amount and a base pay; the entire signing money for eight years is $86,000,000, and the total base income for eight years is $14,000,000.

Connor McDavid’s salary and career earnings

McDavid will get a total salary of $1,000,000, a signing bonus of $7,000,000, and a basic salary of $3,000,000 for the 2024–25 season. He also has a cap hit of $12,500,000.

Connor McDavid's current contract with the Edmonton Oilers is for eight years and $100,000,000, with the whole amount being guaranteed. The annual average income he makes is $12,500,000.

Connor has made roughly $88,475,000 which is worth $101,344,196 in today's money. He is ranked #45 in the NHL for hockey career earnings. Currently, the contract is for US $20,000,000, with an estimated hockey wealth of US $108,475,000.

How many years does McDavid have left on his contract?

McDavid has 2 years left on his contract, which might help him gain more momentum in his career. But, he has been one of the best scorers in the league so, the problem is for his opponents.

What is Connor McDavid's net worth?

According to several online sources, Connor McDavid's net worth will likely exceed $30 million by 2024. His huge income is mostly due to lucrative endorsement contracts and agreements. Notably, McDavid became the highest-paid player in NHL history in 2017 when he signed an eight-year, $100 million contract deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

This significant agreement guaranteed his financial success and proved his immense value to the company. Thanks to his exceptional skills on the rink and commercial acumen off it, McDavid has made a name for himself as a dominant force in hockey as well as a wealthy and important person in the sports industry.

Connor McDavid’s contract history

According to CapFriendly, here is McDavid’s contract and salary breakdown:

Year Base Salary Cap Hit AAV Signing Bonus Total Salary 2018-19 $2,000,000 $12,500,000 $12,500,000 $13,000,000 $15,000,000 2019-20 $2,000,000 $12,500,000 $12,500,000 $13,000,000 $15,000,000 2020-21 $1,000,000 $12,500,000 $12,500,000 $13,000,000 $14,000,000 2021-22 $1,000,000 $12,500,000 $12,500,000 $12,000,000 $13,000,000 2022-23 $1,000,000 $12,500,000 $12,500,000 $11,000,000 $12,000,000 2023-24 $1,000,000 $12,500,000 $12,500,000 $10,000,000 $11,000,000 2024-25 $3,000,000 $12,500,000 $12,500,000 $7,000,000 $10,000,000 2025-26 $3,000,000 $12,500,000 $12,500,000 $7,000,000 $10,000,000

