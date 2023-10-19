Connor McGregor CLEARED of sexual assault allegations at NBA finals? Reports

UFC star Conor McGregor faced allegations of sexual misconduct in June while attending the NBA Finals in Miami at the Kaseya Center. The assault was informed, to have taken place in a bathroom. According to TMZ reports, the prosecutor stated that there was insufficient evidence to confirm McGregor's misconduct accusation.

On Wednesday, The representative from the state attorney's office informed that the case had been dropped. McGregor's lawyer, Barbara Llanes, responded on TMZ Sports, stating, “On behalf of my client, his family, and his fans, we are pleased that this is now over.”

Full details on Conor McGregor's NBA assault allegation

UFC star Conor McGregor has been out of competition since 2021 due to a leg injury sustained during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor has been in the process of recovering from his injury. In June, McGregor attended the NBA Finals in Miami.

Subsequently, McGregor faced accusations of sexual misconduct took place in the VIP bathroom. The accuser's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, stated via BBC News that her client was watching the game and was forcibly taken into the men's bathroom by security. McGregor then allegedly forced her into the bathroom.

The accuser's lawyer also claimed that the woman managed to free herself from the bathroom but left her purse inside. She later retrieved her purse when she requested security assistance. Footage was later released showing McGregor and the accused women entering the bathroom together.

After the case was declined, McGregor's lawyer revealed to the BBC that McGregor and his family are pleased that this matter is presently over.

McGregor is currently out of competition and is anticipated to make his comeback early next year. Michael Chandler is considered his predicted opponent for next year. The 155-pound king has won titles in two divisions, Lightweight and Featherweight, boasting a record of 22 wins and 6 losses, with 19 of those wins coming by knockout.

