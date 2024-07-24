‘Conor About to Have a Field Day’: Details of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Tax Evasion Investigation Sparks Wild Fan Reactions

Fans on social media are predicting a field day on social media from Conor McGregor after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s tax issues come to light. As per Russian outlet MASH, the former UFC lightweight champion has been barred from leaving Russia since July 5.

Bailiffs have reportedly launched a search for seizure and sale of several of Nurmagomedov’s properties. His family house in Dagestan and six supercars are part of the search as enforcement of around USD 900K has begun against ‘The Eagle’.

Fans make Conor McGregor claim amid Khabib Nurmagomedov’s tax issues

Conor McGregor recently slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov , claiming ‘The Eagle’ had abandoned his family. Hence, details of Nurmagomedov’s tax troubles could be expected to draw a mega reaction from the Irishman.

Fans are predicting so, as one of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Conor about to take the LONGEST victory lap ever.”

One fan predicted an octagon return for Nurmagomedov, writing, “It won't take long till we see him.”

One fan hit the nail on the head, writing, “Oh nah Conor is about to have a FIELD DAY with this info.”

Another fan predicted a rematch of the biggest fight in UFC history, writing, “Idk man this seems like a set up for mcgregor vs khabib 2 lmao.”

One more fan predicted the same thing, writing, “He’s going to need the McGregor rematch.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, during his active career, was one of the highest-paid athletes in UFC history. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he boasts a massive net worth of USD 40 million. The recent allegations against him, though, could land the Dagestani in serious hot water.

Conor McGregor is open to welcome Khabib Nurmagomedov back to UFC

Conor McGregor has already claimed that he’s happy with his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov tax issues. In a recent chat with Duelbits, the Irishman claimed it was rat behavior from ‘The Eagle’ and the trap for his return has been set.

He said, “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on its back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov won via fourth-round submission when the pair met inside the octagon at UFC 229. Conor McGregor, however, has barely spared an opportunity to ridicule his former opponent since. The recent saga could bring out the notorious side of the Irishman.

