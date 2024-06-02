Dana White compared Conor McGregor to Jon Jones while addressing the Irishman’s partying footage. McGregor is set to make his comeback later this month. He will take on Michael Chandler in a highly-anticipated fight.

However, recently emerged footage on social media shows the Irishman partying while in camp. That has stirred the pot. Some fans have questioned McGregor’s mindset, asking whether he is taking the upcoming fight seriously.

Dana White makes Jon Jones comparison to Conor McGregor

Dana White was asked to address the issue during the UFC 302 post-fight press conference. He claimed Conor McGregor is smart. White then brought up Jon Jones’ weird ritual of partying a week before a fight.

White also questioned the legitimacy of the footage. He told MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn: “We were talking about Jon Jones. Jon Jones was doing a lot of that stuff too back in the day and many other fighters throughout history.”

White added: "I don't know what's real on the internet and what's not real on the internet. I don't know timing wise; in one of them he's got a beard, in one of them he doesn't have a beard, I have no idea, I don't know if any of that is real or true or whatever."

White further said: “But Conor is not a dumb guy and this is obviously a big fight for him. He’s calling it the best comeback in the history of sports and all of that stuff. So we’ll see what happens.”

Conor McGregor is set to make his comeback at UFC 303 on June 29. This will be his octagon appearance since UFC 264 in 2021.

Chael Sonnen has dissected whether Conor McGregor is doing the Jon Jones analogy

Chael Sonnen has also questioned whether Conor McGregor is following the Jon Jones path. Sonnen noted that Jones used to party hard a week before a fight. This was because Jones wanted to have an excuse for himself if he lost.

Sonnen dissected whether McGregor is doing the same. He said on his YouTube channel: “If he was to taste defeat, he could tell himself, he could tell himself well yeah, it was because of so and so. Is there a piece of that happening here with Conor? I do have to wonder if there is a piece of that happening here with Conor.”

Fans are buzzed about the Irishman’s octagon return. He has promised this as the greatest return in combat sports history. It’s time to see whether he can deliver inside the octagon.