Conor McGregor Accused of ‘Cheating’ by Fans Following UFC’s ‘Muted’ Fight Footage Release

Conor McGregor allegedly ‘cheated’ during his UFC 229 matchup with Khabib Nurmagomedov. In what will go down as one of the most hyped matches in UFC history, McGregor and Nurmagomedov clashed for the lightweight title bout in 2018. During the build-up to the fight, McGregor mocked Nurmagomedov’s father, religion, and country. Such trash-talking did not sit well with Nurmagomedov and he got his revenge by submitting McGregor in the fourth round.

But it was the mayhem which followed afterwards that made UFC 229 historic. Members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team attacked McGregor inside the ring and the situation turned into chaos. And now, 6 years later, following the release of a new video footage, fans have spotted McGregor allegedly cheating inside the octagon.

Conor McGregor ‘cheated’ in UFC 229?

The UFC recently added a new video to their ‘Muted’ series. It was none other than the culmination fight between ‘ The Eagle’ and ‘The Notorious’. And while the unfiltered interaction between the duo has broken the internet, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a few more interesting details. Likewise, a user took 23 different screenshots from the video to highlight Conor McGregor’s alleged infractions in red circles.

The post on X was captioned, “Never forget that Conor McGregor has broken the record of most fouls committed in a fight, didn’t get any points deducted, and still got mauled. Never seen someone cheat so many times. Unreal stuff.” According to the claim, McGregor made six illegal back-of-the-head shots, six grabs at Nurmagomedov’s shorts, and nine occasions when he held on to the side of the cage.

Despite these pictures, nothing has been confirmed about whether the claims are legitimate or not. As a matter of fact, McGregor did receive verbal warnings on five occasions from Herb Dean. But no further punishment was handed to McGregor post their bout. Meanwhile, even after Khabib has retired, McGregor doesn’t seem to stop firing shots at ‘The Eagle’. In a recent dig at Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor called the Dagestani fighter a ‘terrorist’.

Conor McGregor lashes out at Khabib Nurmagomedov, calls him a ‘terrorist’

Khabib Nurmagomedov faced an FSB investigation at his ‘Eagles MMA’ gym. This was due to the association of Ghadzimurad Kagirov, an Eagles MMA member, in the recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan. Taking this opportunity to clap back at his arch-rival, ‘The Notorious’ called him ‘a terrorist in serious debt’. He also claimed that Khabib had been exiled from his own country.

This is not new from McGregor though. Before their UFC 229 clash, the Irish fighter called Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz a terrorist. Thus, with the fire still burning, it remains to be seen whether the usually quiet Khabib Nurmagomedov breaks his silence or not.

