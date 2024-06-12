Conor McGregor Accused of ‘Pulling Up the Ryan Garcia Card’ by Michael Chandler’s Teammate Ahead of UFC 303

Conor McGregor has been accused of copying Ryan Garcia by Michael Chandler’s teammate Gilbert Burns. McGregor is set to make his much anticipated UFC return at UFC 303.

However, there is a cloud of uncertainty over the contest. A Dublin presser was canceled last week with reports percolating that McGregor might have suffered an injury. Burns, though, thinks McGregor is bluffing.

Gilbert Burns on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Gilbert Burns thinks Conor McGregor is playing the Ryan Garcia card. Garcia, ahead of his fight with Devin Haney, bamboozled fans with his erratic behavior. Many doubted the pugilist’s sanity. However, he put on a masterclass on fight night.

Burns reckons McGregor is walking the same path. The former welterweight title challenger has pinpointed the factors he doubts. He is skeptical that McGregor is actually injured despite the Irishman posting a snap from the doctor’s office.

Burns said on his YouTube channel: "The press conference was supposed to be like two weeks ago and the press conference got crazy. I think, my opinion, Conor McGregor is pulling up the Ryan Garcia card. You know, trying to act a little bit crazy.”

He added: "We saw a picture this guy in the hospital, I do think if he had any type of injury and he was in the hospital, for sure the guy not going to do any post that he's in the hospital hanging out. I think he's bluffing. I think he's good, the fight's going to happen and just making people overthinking, maybe play with the odds like Ryan Garcia did."

McGregor was also spotted partying recently. Michael Chandler, meanwhile, has been immersed in training. McGregor’s antics, though, could be a way of planting seeds of doubt in Chandler’s mind.

Dana White recently compared Conor McGregor to Muhammad Ali

Very few athletes in combat sports can play the mental warfare like Conor McGregor. The Irishman is a true showman and often dismantles his opponents even before the fight begins.

Dana White recently compared ‘The Notorious’ to Muhammad Ali for that reason. He said on the FLAGRANT podcast: “I will tell you this, and I don't ever like to compare people to Muhammad Ali. Cause to me, he's the f**king, you know, but don't give a f**k what anybody says. Ali, Conor, both level when it comes to mental warfare, the two best of all time when it comes to mental warfare.”

Whether Conor McGregor is pulling tricks ahead of UFC 303, remains unclear. This sort of uncertainty could be unsettling for Michael Chandler.