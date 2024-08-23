Conor McGregor Allegedly Admits to Cheating on Fiancée Dee Devlin in Now-Deleted Post: 'Proper Lay She Was'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse



Conor McGregor just admitted to cheating on his wife Dee Devlin! In a recent turn of events, the former UFC icon was seen partying with a mystery woman. Images of the duo seemingly enjoying each other’s company circulated around the internet that evoked a large scale uproar from the MMA fans. While the fans did not like the fact that McGregor was getting too close to the girl despite being engaged, ‘The Notorious’ came out and admitted about his deeds on his social media.

In a recently deleted post, Conor McGregor made a shocking statement about his interaction with the mystery girl. ‘Mystic Mac’ wrote, “ahhh yes lads. Mac Daddy and his little McNugget. Proper lay she was.” Such a comment immediately set off his fans. They criticized McGregor for his actions while sympathizing with Dee Devlin. The duo first met back in 2008 and dated for over 10 years before announcing their engagement in 2020. Devlin and McGregor share four children, Mack, Conor Jr., Croai, and Rian.

Coming back to the cheating incident, the revelation is all the more startling as McGregor has time and again, attributed a chunk of his success to Dee Devlin. During a 2015 VIP Magazine interview, ‘The Notorious’ stated, “Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her, and that’s for sure. I’m doing all of this for her. Every day, since I started out in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams.”

As a matter of fact, McGregor has been accused of sexual misconduct charges multiple times. The former champ allegedly r*ped a woman in 2018 inside a hotel penthouse in Dublin. Although the police investigated the matter and McGregor was let go due to lack of evidence. ‘Mystic Mac’ was again found to be guilty of assaulting a woman inside a car. This time, no charges were levied against the UFC icon.

Continuing his notorious trend with women, back in 2023, June, McGregor was accused of violently assaulting a woman inside men’s loo while the NBA finals were in full flow. Thus, all these allegations have surely tainted the image of Conor McGregor to a great extent. Meanwhile, McGregor’s return to the UFC is also shrouded under dark clouds. Missing in action for over three years now, McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler in UFC 303.

Unfortunately, ‘Mystic Mac’ suffered a broken toe that led him to pull out of the fight. With no confirmed dates available for his return as of now, it remains to be seen whether the fans can witness the old Conor McGregor inside the UFC octagon ever again.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.