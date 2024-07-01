Conor McGregor Alleges Khabib Nurmagomedov Is in Dubai Following Russian Government's Seizure of The Eagle's Bank Accounts

Undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the biggest names in the history of mixed martial arts and the UFC. He is widely regarded as one of the few Russian fighters who helped evolve Russian fighters in the sport.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently entangled in some significant controversy. The first massive controversy "The Eagle" landed in involves a militant involved in a gruesome terror act in the Republic of Dagestan, who was allegedly part of Khabib’s mixed martial arts team. Reportedly, the militant, Ghadzimurad Kagirov, used to train at Nurmagomedov’s gym.

According to some previous reports, the Federal Security Service has launched an open investigation into all mixed martial arts gyms in Dagestan for religious extremist elements, focusing mainly on the gyms owned by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Now, a recent report by Mash and REN TV suggests the Russian government has taken severe action against the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and seized all his bank accounts for not paying a tax debt of 297 million rubles, which is equivalent to 4.1 million US dollars.

Conor McGregor takes shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov

No mixed martial arts fan is unaware of the rivalry and heat between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov; their rivalry is cemented as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.

After the report about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bank account seizure went viral, Conor McGregor quoted the report, mocked "The Eagle," and claimed Khabib is currently hiding in Dubai.

Conor McGregor, via his Twitter (now X), said, "Broke and on the run. If you see him, tell him push-ups for cash."

McGregor tweeted again and revealed, "I heard he (Khabib Nurmagomedov) is now a porta potty in Dubai."

Conor McGregor reveals he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 with broken leg

The clash between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov culminated in an anticipated bout for the UFC lightweight championship in 2018 at UFC 229. Khabib Nurmagomedov choked and finished Conor McGregor in round four.

Even after finishing Conor McGregor, "The Eagle’s" wrath wasn’t over. He exchanged some words with Conor McGregor’s grappling coach, Dillon Danis. Khabib then decided to jump out of the cage and launch an attack on Dillon Danis, and some members of Team Khabib jumped inside the cage to attack Conor McGregor.

Recently, Conor McGregor tweeted about fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov with a broken leg at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor expressed in a now-deleted Twitter (X) post, “I fought this little bich-made rat with a full broken foot. I should have postponed as I did this time. For what did I give this little cousin f**ker any advantage for? He sht himself on that bus and showed his true chicken heart. Bit*h made spoilt brat. Now you are FU**ED! When you die, I celebrate."

Conor McGregor has been out of action for almost three and a half years after he snapped his leg at the UFC 264 pay-per-view, where he locked horns with Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout.

"Mystic Mac" was booked to return inside the UFC octagon at UFC 303. He was scheduled to face Michael Chandler, but two weeks before the event, McGregor injured his toe and decided to pull out of the bout. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see "Notorious" back in the octagon.

