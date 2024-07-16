Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Snubbed as Paddy Pimblett Names His MMA Mount Rushmore

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had no place in Paddy Pimblett’s MMA mount rushmore. The Liverpudlian picked Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Fedor Emilianenko, and Anderson Silva as his picks for the list.

Speaking to Online Slots Real Money, Pimblett revealed this list. Despite the notable absence of the two biggest modern stars, ‘The Baddy’ had a decent list in mind, as all four of the aforementioned fighters are MMA pioneers.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov don’t make Paddy Pimblett’s list

Paddy Pimblett, who recently cast doubt over UFC future post UFC 304 , is set to take on Bobby Green in Manchester later this month. The Liverpudlian, however, snubbed two megastars, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, from his mount rushmore.

Speaking to Online Slots Real Money, Pimblett said, "Gotta go Jon Jones. Goes without saying. GSP (Georges St-Pierre), he has to be on there. I’d have Fedor Emelianenko just because of his run. What he done was unbelievable.”

Pimblett concluded his list, saying, "My last one might have to be Anderson Silva, to be honest, even though towards the end of his career, he ruined it a little bit. If it's a UFC one and I have to take Fedor, I have to take Jon Jones, GSP and Anderson Silva."

Jon Jones is the consensus MMA GOAT and has never been beaten. His only official loss came via disqualification due to 12 to 6 elbows. He is also the youngest champion in UFC history, a record that holds true to this date.

GSP, on the other hand, is one of the greatest welterweights ever. The Canadian possessed a complete skillset and was equally adept in striking and grappling.

Anderson Silva, meanwhile, was a phenom in his prime and is arguably the most entertaining fighter in MMA history. Silva’s flashy striking helped the sport gain massive popularity.

Fedor Emilianenko, meanwhile, never fought in the UFC but ruled other global promotions. In his prime, ‘The Last Emperor’ instilled fear in his opponents like very few have done to date.

When Paddy Pimblett named one opponent who would see him surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor is the biggest fight in UFC history and has sold the most PPVs ever. However, Paddy Pimblett once claimed his fighting McGregor would surpass that.

Speaking to Jamal Niaz, Pimblett said in 2022, “That would be the biggest PPV the UFC has ever seen. Without a shadow of a doubt.”

Pimblett, despite joining the UFC as a rising superstar, has seen his stock drop a bit. ‘The Baddy’ will have the chance to once again catapult his star with a commanding performance against Bobby Green at UFC 304.