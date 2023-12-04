Conor McGregor announces political plans on social media ahead of UFC return

Former UFC two-division champion and megastar, Conor McGregor, has recently been making headlines, but not for his return to mixed martial arts. McGregor is actively sharing his views on the ongoing situation in his home country, Ireland.

Fans and critics alike are praising McGregor for his bold takes on the current Irish government. However, he has also come under investigation for tweeting against the government.

Now, fans and native Irish people are urging the former UFC champion to make his political debut and run for office.

McGregor has also been hinting at his political aspirations for some time. A Twitter X user previously quoted McGregor, saying, "Hands up if you want to see Conor McGregor become the next President of Ireland.'" The Notorious retweeted the post, indirectly hinting at his political plans.

Recently, McGregor directly expressed his desire to become an influential leader in Ireland. He posted a picture of himself on social media with the caption, "Ireland, your president."

ALSO READ :Is Conor McGregor arrested: Why is the UFC star under investigation by Irish Police?

Conor McGregor hints major fight incoming

Notorious Conor McGregor last fought in 2021 in the trilogy match against Dustin “Diamond” Poirier. The match ended shockingly after he broke his leg in the first round. The leg injury kept McGregor out of competition.

Advertisement

McGregor recently entered the UFC's anti-drug program and is expected to make his comeback next year in 2024 at UFC 300.

Notorious has recently hinted that he will face a major opponent.

McGregor reacted to a tweet targeting him for deleting his tweets about Ireland.

In the reply, McGregor revealed multiple reasons for deleting tweets, and one of the major reasons he mentioned was a "Major fight incoming."

The 155-pound king is expected to face the former Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler.

Iron Chandler called out McGregor after knocking out Tony Ferguson in 2022. McGregor and Chandler have also served as coaches on the UFC’s Ultimate Fighter series.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor new baby: How many children does the UFC megastar have?