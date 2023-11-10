Conor McGregor anticipated to headline UFC 300 against Michael Chandler by Hall of Famer

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor has been out of the competition for the past three years. He last fought Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264 and broke his leg during the fight.

McGregor is now all set to make his return next year in 2024. According to some reports, McGregor will face former Bellator champion and current UFC star Michale Chandler.

The UFC president has announced three main events back to back for next year for UFC 297, Sean Strickland will defend his title in January, at UFC 298, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanoski will return and defend his title in February and for UFC 299, Sean O, Malley will defend his championship.

And according to some rumors, Conor McGregor is aiming to main event UFC 300.

Former UFC champion predicted Conor McGregor return next year

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has now predicted Conor McGregor’s return and also told the reasoning behind it.

Cormier told on “DC & RC Show”, “UFC 200 had Brock; it was supposed to be me and [Jon] Jones, but it ended up being me, Anderson Silva, Brock, and all these other big names,"

Cormier further said "UFC 300 has to have a name like that. We don’t have Brock Lesnar anymore. So, I think you have to have Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler.

“ I think Michael Chandler gets his shot now in the main event. Boy, Michael Chandler will headline UFC 300. How crazy is that?" But overall, it's already looking good”

There is still no official announcement on McGregor’s return. Notorious one entered UFC’s anti-drug program this month. On the flip side, Chandler called out McGregor after he brutally knocked out Tony Ferguson.

Chandler and McGregor also competed as coaches in this year’s Ultimate Fighter series. Both even took some shots at each other on Social Media.

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest pay-per-view attractions of UFC and fans love to see him compete. 155-pound king is best known for his trash-talking ability and how he backs it up. He last won the match in 2020. McGregor is currently on a losing streak of two fights.

