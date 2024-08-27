Conor McGregor Asks Dana White to Sign This MMA Star Amidst Comeback Confusion

Conor McGregor is rooting for Irish fighters to join the UFC. As the world waits for his potential comeback, McGregor has shed light on an Irish champion athlete. The fighter in question is Danni McCormack, who recently secured a victory at a ‘Road to UFC’ show. McCormack is a former 2x Invicta strawweight champion and recently thwarted the danger of Qihui Yan. While the female fighter cut a McGregor-like in-octagon promo, ‘The Notorious’ seemed utterly impressed.

Taking to his X account, Conor McGregor wrote, “THIS IS A PROMO! In at the drop of a hat to beat and maul the much bigger girl. Finishing with a call out of the UFC’s current strawweight champion who is from the same region as her just beaten opponent. Magic! IRISH GOER WAR CRY! @danawhite announce her signing brother this is magic! @dannimccormack! FORGED ARMY!”

Well, coming back to Conor McGregor, it has been quite a while since the Irishman has fought inside the ring. The last time ‘The Notorious’ stepped inside the ring was almost three years ago, against Dustin Poirier. While McGregor was supposed to fight Michael Chandler in the final of ‘TUF’ 31, the former two-division champion got into a complication with USADA and missed out on a return.

However, come 2024, everything was set for McGregor to make his much hyped return. Supposed to show up in the UFC 303 main event, McGregor pulled out of the fight just days before the PPV. ‘The Notorious’ stated that he had suffered a broken toe that led him to withdraw from the fight. As of now, there are a lot of rumors surrounding his return. However, no concrete information has been provided by either McGregor or Dana White.

While McGregor did confirm about coming back in 2024, Dana White did not seem too keen on the idea. When asked about a potential date for the Conor McGregor fight, White mentioned that he wanted the fighter to deal with his injury and get fully fit. Such a confusion over McGregor’s return has made Michael Chandler lose interest in the match up. As he has been waiting for almost two years now, Chandler has hinted at moving on from the fight.

In a recent post on social media, Micahel Chandler stated that his legacy did not solely depend on the McGregor fight. He is now open to consider more options when it comes to his future in the UFC. Thus, with a significant amount of confusion surrounding the return of ‘The Notorious’, it remains to be seen how the Irishman plays his cards next.

