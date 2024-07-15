Conor McGregor Banks Massive $1 Million on 36th Birthday After Spain Beat England in Euro 2024 Final

The Euro 2024 had Spain and England going head-to-head in the finals. UFC superstar Conor McGregor had bet on a 3-1 victory for Luis de la Fuente’s team to brush their rivals in the much-anticipated final match.

He revealed his bet of €100k will cash out in a whopping $2.86m in the event of a perfect victory. However, with Spain winning 2-1, The Notorious shared a €1 million payout on the finals, the same day as his birthday.

Conor McGregor bet on Spain beating England at Euro 2024

Former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor’s birthday has been eventful. The Notorious’ 36th birthday witnessed him getting the big bucks as he recently bet on the much anticipated Euro 2024.

In recent times, Conor McGregor has shared a lot of his sports betting ventures. Since partnering up with Duelbits, the Irishman has not only limited his betting to MMA but also other sports, including boxing and soccer.

McGregor revealed he placed €100k on a 3-1 victory for Spain with the odds of 25-1. The return on this would earn him $2.86 million. Additionally, the Irishman would cash out $1.08 million on their victory alone.

As expected by McGregor, Spain won the finals. However, they topped England by a 2-1 victory. Although The Notorious expected a 3-1, he ended up winning $1.08 million on his 36th birthday.

Conor McGregor bet on Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal

Widely regarded as Mystic Mac, Conor McGregor predicted Nate Diaz would beat Jorge Masvidal in their much-anticipated boxing match. As expected, the Stockton native emerged victorious against Gamebred in a majority decision.

The Notorious revealed he placed a bet of $500k on Diaz to beat Masvidal. The fight was a razor-sharp one. Although Gamebred landed significant and clean shots, the Stockton slugger’s volume had the judges swayed.

Ultimately, Diaz was announced as the winner against Masvidal. McGregor also claimed he could not predict Gamebred to pose any threats to his opponent in a boxing match. Referring to them as dips***, The Notorious placed his bet anyway.

Conor McGregor’s fights against Nate Diaz remain one of the most iconic rivalries in the UFC. Both fighters currently have one win against each other. A highly anticipated trilogy fight is always anticipated by fans.

As for Conor McGregor’s future, fans were often unaware of what it would look like. However, since his withdrawal from UFC 303, The Notorious has shared potential dates for his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler.