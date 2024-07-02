Conor McGregor Bets USD 365,000 on Lionel Messi and Argentina for Copa America After Rooting for Cristiano Ronaldo

Conor McGregor is at it again with another headline-grabbing bet! This time, he's put a hefty USD 365,000 on Argentina winning the 2024 Copa America. Fresh off a bold wager on Cristiano Ronaldo for the EURO 2024 Golden Boot, McGregor's not slowing down. Why Argentina, you ask?

He's banking on Lionel Messi and team to deliver a big win. With a potential payout of over a million dollars, it’s clear McGregor loves high stakes. Will his support for Messi prove as fruitful as his fighting career? Or is this just another high-risk play by the 'Notorious' MMA star?

Can Messi deliver a knockout win for McGregor?

Conor McGregor recently made waves on social media with a massive bet on Argentina to win the Copa America 2024. He tweeted, "The World Cup Champs, @Argentina aim to follow in The Mac’s footsteps by becoming The Champ Champs by lifting The Copa América trophy. The OG Champ Champ is behind you! @Duelbits." Along with this tweet, McGregor shared a photo of his betting slip, showing a $365,000 wager with a potential payout of $1,003,750.

Argentina is currently leading Group A with a perfect 3-0 record, showcasing their dominance in the tournament. They are the reigning World Cup champions and are looking strong under the leadership of Lionel Messi. They have already qualified for the quarterfinals and will face Ecuador.

If they manage to win against Ecuador, they'll face either Venezuela or Canada. Having beaten Canada already they won't have much of a problem the second time too. McGregor's confidence in the team is evident, as he believes they can secure the title and deliver him a hefty return on his investment.

This bold bet comes shortly after McGregor's wager on Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024. Although Ronaldo didn't score in Portugal's opening match, McGregor remains optimistic about his football bets. With Argentina in top form, he is banking on Messi and his squad to go all the way.

Conor McGregor's bet on Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo

Not one to shy away from the limelight or a risky wager, Conor McGregor's recent betting spree goes beyond Argentina. Before this massive bet, he placed a significant amount on Spain to win EURO 2024 and a separate $63,000 on Cristiano Ronaldo to secure the EURO 2024 Golden Boot.

"Vamos Spain! Easy money on the Spaniards to win the Euros on my birthday! A nice mil for The Mac!" McGregor tweeted with his typical flair. Despite Ronaldo's slow start, missing key opportunities in Portugal's opening game, McGregor remains undeterred.

His tweet, "Big bet on my brother Cristiano! Golden Boot, here we come!" reflects his unshakeable confidence. It’s clear: McGregor thrives on the thrill of high-stakes gambling , backing his picks with big money and even bigger hopes.

As we wait to see if Argentina can deliver, one question remains: Will McGregor's latest gamble pay off and add another thrilling chapter to his storied career? Keep an eye on the Copa America, Euros, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Share your thoughts on Conor McGregor's gamble in the comment section.