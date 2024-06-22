Conor McGregor Blasts Chael Sennon for Controversial Take On His Pull Out from UFC 303

Former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor was all set to return to the UFC octagon after almost three years of layoff. He was scheduled to lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and current number sixth-ranked lightweight fighter Michael Chandler at the UFC 303 pay-per-view this month.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor had to pull out after he sustained an injury in his training camp. Recently, Conor McGregor provided an update about his injury and revealed that he broke his toe when he was sparring without gear.

There was a buzz and conspiracy theories all around the internet about McGregor that he was not injured, and he withdrew himself from his returning bout at UFC 303 for another reason. One reason fans pointed out is the purse.

Dana White recently ridiculed the rumor that Conor McGregor was pulling out due to money. White claimed McGregor was one hundred percent injured, and all the rumors are not true, especially regarding the pay. McGregor has never re-negotiated a contract after singing a fight.

Former UFC middleweight contender and Hall of Famer Chael Sennon made a controversial statement about Conor McGregor's pullout on the episode of ESPN Good Guy Bad Guy.

Chael Sennon said, “(Conor) McGregor’s not hurt. I don’t know if we’re making TV here or how much we’re supposed to play along. Conor McGregor is not injured, and it’s a very tough spot when he has people coming out speaking for him who have been filled in, and they’ve all sworn to secrecy.”

He continued, “What incredible irony that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol, and one side (Hinting at Conor McGregor) is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol. I’m just saying that’s a tough story to tell. Have this proper drink. I’ll see you in a proper while because I’m in a proper facility right now.”

Now, finally, Conor McGregor has slammed Chael Sennon for giving false information about his pullout. Notorious posted a picture of the toe and an X-ray plate on his Twitter/X account. He quoted, “ Chael (Sennon) shut your pie hole, hoe. You tap from the ground and pound.”

Jake Paul goes off on Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is in the headlines for his boxing match against former undisputed boxing champion Iron Mike Tyson this year. Initially, they were supposed to lock horns in July.

However, the match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was rescheduled after Tyson encountered a health issue. The match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will now take place in November.

Jake Paul will still compete in July and won’t disappoint his fans. Problem Child announced he would lock horns with BKFC fighter and former UFC fighter Mike Perry on the same date in July he was supposed to face Mike Tyson.

Recently, Jake Paul and Mike Perry had a face-off on the MMA Hour Show of Airel Helwani, where Jake Paul even reacted to Conor McGregor pulling out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Jake Paul expressed, “I don't think people really care anymore. There are new sheriffs in town. He hasn't won a fight in a long time. He's embarrassing himself, and he's ruining his legacy, especially with what he broadcasts on the networks.

He continued, “He's lost his mind. He's a maniac. At one time, Conor was great, but now I feel sorry for him. You can say all these things, but he's not great, and he hasn't proven anything. That's how I see it from the facts and the numbers."

