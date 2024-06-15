Conor McGregor Breaks Silence for First Time Since Withdrawl From Michael Chandler Fight at UFC 303 Due to Injury

This week has turned out to be one of the most shocking weeks for UFC fight fans. Multiple big fights got canceled weeks away from the event. The first shocker was Khamzat Chimaev pulling out of his middleweight bout against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Both UFC middleweight gladiators were scheduled to face each other at the main event of UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi next week, on June 22, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Another ground-breaking announcement was the confirmation of the rumor that the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was getting canceled. There was a buzz all around the internet about the match for the past two weeks.

This Thursday, June 13, Dana White dropped a video and informed fans Conor McGregor has officially pulled himself out of the UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler as Mystic Mac sustained an injury during his training camp for his returning fight.

Conor McGregor has now finally broken his silence for the first time since he pulled out of his UFC 303 main event fight. Notorious one expressed his point of view on Instagram about withdrawing from the UFC 303 fight.

Conor McGregor said, “Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me.”

He continued, “The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponents deserve me at my best for this fight, and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support. I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back.”

Dana White's reaction to Conor McGregor pulling out from UFC 303

Conor McGregor pulling out of the sold-out, record-breaking pay-per-view just two weeks away was a major setback for UFC. Dana White and company worked all day and night to fix the card and find a worthy replacement for UFC 303 Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler’s main event match.

Recently, Dana White broke the silence on Conor McGregor, who pulled out of the UFC 303 main event while speaking to Sports Business Journal, “It’s the business, man. This is the way it goes. And from here on, I’m not going to talk about it until he’s healed and he’s right. Then we’ll look at the landscape and see what we can figure out.”

An insider report from ex-UFC middleweight champion and Hall of Famer Michael Bisping revealed veteran UFC referee John McCarthy told him weeks before Conor McGregor had re-triggered old leg injury.

Michael Bisping said, "John McCarthy told me in no uncertain terms, this fight is not happening. He (Conor McGregor) is injured; he has hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke that, snapped against Dustin Poirier. The titanium shin bone has failed."

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in, saved the UFC 303 pay-per-view on short notice, and replaced Conor McGregor. Poatan will defend his light heavyweight strap for the second time against former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka in a rematch.

