Conor McGregor brings up Islam Makhachev's steroid scandal after he overtakes Jon Jones as top ranked UFC P4P

UFC has made an update to its pound-for-pound best fighter list, placing UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhahev in the top spot, previously held by UFC heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones.

In response to this ranking, 155-pound king Conor McGregor took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts, saying, "KO'd unconscious and caught on steroids. MMA's current P4P is number one. What a sport."

McGregor and Islam Makhachev have a history intertwined with the long and heated rivalry between McGregor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev, being one of the closest members of Nurmagomedov's camp, was also involved in the tensions.

The notorious one, McGregor, has been absent from competition for nearly three years, with his last bout resulting in a leg injury at UFC 264 in 2021. The 35-year-old former champion is poised to make his return early next year.

Islam Makhachev: Number one pound-for-pound MMA fighter

Islam Makhachev made his UFC debut in 2014, and since then, he has achieved an impressive record of 25 wins and only 1 loss in his professional career. Boasting a win streak of 13, he has not experienced defeat for almost a decade.

The Russian fighter clinched his first title at UFC 280 in 2022 by defeating Charles Oliveira. Subsequently, he set his sights on climbing the pound-for-pound rankings, challenging UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In their first encounter at UFC 284, both fighters engaged in a closely contested battle. Makhachev emerged victorious by decision. Conversely, Jon Jones marked his long-awaited return to the cage at the same event, finishing Gane in the first round to seize the title.

Following his title capture, Jon Jones was hailed as the best pound-for-pound fighter, causing Volkanovski to slip to the second spot, and Makhachev claimed the third position.

Makhachev and Volkanovski faced off at UFC 294 in a short-notice fight. In a stunning turn of events, Makhachev knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in the first round with a brutal kick, boldly declaring himself the pound-for-pound best fighter. With Jon Jones sidelined due to injury for at least eight months, Makhachev stepped in, ultimately being crowned the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Currently, Islam Makhachev is rumored to face former UFC champion Charles Oliveira next, though the venue and date are yet to be announced.

