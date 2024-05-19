Conor McGregor Calls for Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua Rematch After Oleksandr Usyk’s ‘Mad Hiding’

Oleksandr Usyk recently defeated Tyson Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight champion at the Ring of Fire event. Now, Conor McGregor has reacted to the same. McGregor took to Instagram to share his strong opinions. Usyk’s victory shocked the boxing world. Fury, unbeaten for 16 years, lost in a split decision.

McGregor called it a "mad hiding." He praised Usyk’s skill and suggested a Fury-Joshua rematch. Can Fury bounce back? Should Joshua get another chance? McGregor’s thoughts fuel the debate.

Does McGregor have the right idea for boxing's biggest dance?

Conor McGregor didn't hold back after Usyk's big win. He shared his thoughts on Instagram , praising Usyk and looking ahead to future fights.

McGregor wrote, "A mad hiding! What next, who knows. Usyk is incredible. He has beat both soundly. Whatever moves towards Tyson AJ I am for. If Fury wishes to go a second try at the wheel, AJ had two attempts so why not. Tall ask. Not impossible also."

He continued, "If not, AJ Usyk Ill last hoorah, and then win lose or draw go Tyson AJ and congrats and thank you @turkialalshik and all involved in this era of heavyweight fighting for getting all of this done. What a time to be alive thank you to the fighting gods and to God." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The fight itself was a thriller. Usyk, now the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion in nearly 25 years, showed incredible skill. Fury, who looked in top shape, started strong but faced a tough ninth round. He was given a standing 10 count, which changed the momentum.

The judges' scores reflected the close nature of the fight, with Usyk winning by a split decision. Fury, despite his loss, remains confident and ready for a rematch.

Meanwhile, McGregor's comments highlight the excitement and potential matchups in the heavyweight division.

Crawford crowns Usyk P4P royalty

Terence Crawford didn't hold back his admiration for Usyk after the fight. He took to Twitter (now X), writing, "Man yall better put some respect on @usykaa man. He definitely a candidate for #1 P4P fighter in the world. I’m no hater. He beat the man that beat the man in a bigger division, giving what he’s already done. Salute brother!"

Crawford's praise highlights Usyk's incredible achievement and solidifies his reputation in the boxing world. Recognizing Usyk as a top pound-for-pound contender, Crawford's comments resonate with fans and fighters alike. This endorsement further elevates Usyk's status, showing just how much his victory over Fury means in the broader context of the sport.

So, who do you think deserves a shot at Usyk next? Will Fury get his rematch, or will we see a different challenger emerge?

Also Read: Tyson Fury Ropes In Russia and Ukraine ‘War’ While Claiming Victory Despite Split Decision Loss to Oleksandr Usyk