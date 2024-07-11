Conor McGregor Calls Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Terrorist in Serious Debt’ in Yet Another Social Media Outrage

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a 'terrorist'; well, that is what Conor McGregor thinks. The bad blood between Nurmagomedov and McGregor has been well known since their UFC days. Following their chaotic UFC 229, the relationship between both champs got scarred forever. Although Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, spoke about mending things, McGregor did not seem to be interested.

Recently, Khabib has been plagued with FSB raids. Following a terrorist attack in Dagestan, one of the offenders, Ghadzimurad Kagirov, was found to be a member of Eagles MMA. Such a surprising discovery led to a widespread investigation by the authorities, putting the likes of Khabib and Islam Makhachev in a spot of trouble. Meanwhile, capitalizing on this opportunity, Conor McGregor has taken a wild shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor snubs Khabib Nurmagomedov with ‘terrorist’ dig

Conor McGregor has always used the ‘terrorist’ dig at Team Khabib. Ahead of his UFC 229 bout, McGregor called Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, a terrorist. The Irishman mentioned that Abdelaziz was found in possession of five different passports in 2001 on a flight en route to Cairo. Cut to 2024, and McGregor has gotten even more vocal about the ‘terrorist’ snub after recent Dagestan attacks.

Replying to a thread dissing both Dustin Poirier and Khabib, McGregor posted on X, “Khabib a terrorist in serious debt with his own country in which he has now exiled from. You couldn't make this shit up. Dustin is a fool. An asshat. That foundation is a scam!” McGregor seems to be certain about Khabib’s involvement with terrorism; however, no concrete evidence has been found yet.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the first time McGregor has taken shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov in recent times. A few days ago, McGregor accused his arch-rival of fleeing his country.

Conor McGregor comments on Khabib’s tax debt complications

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be going through a tough phase. According to an update from Mash and REN TV, the Russian government has seized Khabib’s bank accounts due to tax overdue. As per the reports, Khabib did not pay taxes amounting to 297 rubles, which doubled down to $4.1 million.

McGregor took this opportunity to claim that ‘The Eagle’ has fled Russia and is a ‘porta potty’ in Dubai. He also called him broke and even agreed to give Khabib cash for push-ups. Thus, it seems that the Conor-Khabib rivalry has reignited. However, with no reaction coming from Khabib yet, it remains to be seen how long the fire burns.

