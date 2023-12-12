Conor McGregor calls out Islam Makhachev during Petr Yan face off while Michael Chandler brutally roasts him

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor recently appeared at the IBA Champions Night event in Dubai. McGregor was not the only UFC icon to appear on fight night. Current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was also in attendance.

The Notorious one entered the ring and had a face-off with another UFC fighter, Peter Yan. before facing off McGregor squared the ring. At one moment, McGregor looked at current UFC champion and former rival Islam Makhachev and said.

“You know me,” McGregor shouted. “I’m ready to go anywhere. Here and now, I’m ready.”

Islam Makhachev talked about Conor McGregor’s retirement in a press conference earlier this year. He claimed the end of the Notorious era is close.

“if Michael Chandler wins, McGregor is going to retire for sure,Make some good money and that’s it. But Chandler, so smart guy, because I saw his last couple of fights, he fights like crazy, like he comes from the street.”

Earlier former UFC two-division champion and UFC commentator now DC expressed he thinks Islam should fight McGregor once.

Michael Chandler expressed on Conor McGregor’s recent faceoff

Conor McGregor is currently out of competition after he broke his leg in 2021 at UFC 264. The 155-pound king is now getting ready to make his return to the Octagon he has also recently entered the anti-drug program of UFC.

McGregor is set to make his return to UFC next year in 2024 and the expected event is UFC 300. And is favorite to face former Bellator lightweight champion and current UFC fighter Michael Chandler.

McGregor faces off against Peter Yan who competes in a lower weight class than McGregor. Michael Chandler trolled McGregor.

He tweeted on his Twitter X account, “ Looking for a 135er or preferably a 125er to face off with, on camera, at an obscure event any takers? I need relevancy”Chandler even claimed earlier McGregor is ducking him.

