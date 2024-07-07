Conor McGregor Cashes in With USD 500K to Root for Nate Diaz Against Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor is putting in money to root for Nate Diaz’s victory. Well, that might seem a little bit out of line considering the bad blood the duo have. Fighting in the UFC, the rivalry dates back to UFC 196. A rampaging McGregor went one-on-one with Nate Diaz. Competing in the welterweight division, Diaz managed to submit McGregor via a rear naked choke.

But ‘The Notorious’ soon came back for their rematch. And this time, it was all McGregor. Thoroughly dominating the proceedings, the Irishman picked up the victory in UFC 202, avenging his previous loss. Thus, putting money on such an arch-rival might seem like a stretch. But with Conor McGregor, anything is possible.

Conor McGregor bets big on Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor has bet $500,000 on the Nate Diaz v Jorge Masvidal boxing bout . The much-hyped bout was initially scheduled to take place on June 6. However, to avoid clashing with major UFC events, the date was pushed to July. In a recent tweet, McGregor revealed who he thinks would win.

Although he did not have kind words for either of the fighters, yet, McGregor ruled out any chances of Masvidal winning. His tweet read, “I’ve decided to put $500,000 on Diaz to win tonight’s boxing match. Range, form, experience, solely hands being used, I can’t see Masvidal causing any problems to Nate in a boxing ring whatsoever. They are both little play around dipshits in a fight, play around bollox, but I feel Nate does him in EASY here for real. $500k gets me back $1,625,000 all in. @Duelbits #bestodds (money bag emoji)”

Advertisement

Well, despite McGregor’s opinions, it is Jorge Masvidal who holds the edge on Nate Diaz till now. The duo has faced off once in UFC back in November 2019. Masvidal secured a doctor stoppage victory to be crowned the inaugural BMF of the UFC at UFC 244. Thus, it might not be as much of a cakewalk for Diaz as McGregor has predicted. Meanwhile, ‘Mystic Mac’ has his own things to worry about.

Conor McGregor shows signs of recovery

Conor McGregor wants to make a comeback soon. At least that’s what his social media updates suggest. In a recent video, McGregor was seen shadowboxing and looked relatively comfortable in his actions. This is a major green signal for Michael Chandler to finally get his much-awaited match. Chandler has been waiting for McGregor for almost two years.

While everything was confirmed to get underway at UFC 303, McGregor withdrew with an injured toe. The UFC tried to compensate by offering Chandler a match against Islam Makhachev. But ‘Iron’ remained fixated on McGregor, thus rejecting the offer.

Advertisement

With the future in murky waters, it will be interesting to see when and how there will be a way out.