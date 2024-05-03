Conor McGregor Claims He Will Finish Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler on Same Night Ahead of UFC 303 Return

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is gearing up to return to the UFC Octagon after almost three years. Last time, Conor McGregor locked horns with long-time rival Dustin Poirier for the third time in his career at UFC 264 in 2021.

The fight ended abruptly after Mystic Mac snapped his leg in round one. Conor McGregor will clash with Michael Chandler at the main event of UFC 303 pay-per-view this summer at International Fight Week. UFC 303 is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

Recently, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira revealed in an interview that he was offered to be the backup fighter in Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler matchup at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

The 155-pound king has his notorious reaction to the possibility of facing Charles Oliveira if Michael Chandler doesn't show up. Notorious One quoted a report reposted by the popular mixed martial arts Twitter (now X) account MMA Orbit.

Conor McGregor's tweet read, "I do yous both in the same night, no sweat. I do yous both inside of a round. Combined. I got the magic paws ask Rio and São Paulo about me and my magic. The Irish Wand."

Charles Oliveira Claims Conor McGregor is Ducking Fight with Him?

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faced a major setback at UFC 300, where he lost the number one contender match against Arman Tsarukyan. Do Bronx has revealed that he is to return inside the octagon in August or July of this year.

A couple of days back, in an interview with Full Violence, Charles Oliveria talked about his potential fight with Conor McGregor. The Brazilian fighter claimed he has wanted to fight McGregor for a long time. Charles expressed he sells goods. Conor sells well, and their fight could be massive, but McGregor wants to avoid fighting and has ducked fighting him multiple times in the past.

Charles Oliveira said, "I think Conor [defeats Michael Chandler]. Everyone knows, in fact, I've asked for this fight against Conor a thousand times. But it's a fight that, I don't think he wants this fight and everyone knows it. It's a fight that will bring me a lot of money, so I'd like it."

