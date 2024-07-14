Conor McGregor Confirms UFC Return in 2024 After Talks With Dana White

Conor McGregor is surely making a comeback to the Octagon in 2024. With unfortunate injuries pegging back the return of ‘The Notorious’, fans started to believe that it was a lost cause. Initially, McGregor was supposed to come back to action last year, in the finale of TUF 31. However, for that to happen, McGregor needed to get into the USADA testing pool.

Unfortunately, there was not enough time for McGregor to follow the procedures. As a result, the chances of his return fizzled out. Cut to June 2024, everything looked set with UFC 303 main event supposed to be headlined by Conor McGregor and Micahel Chandler. But this time too, McGregor injured his toe, as he pulled out of the fight. And just when everyone began to question whether McGregor would ever return, ‘Mystic Mac’ had big news to deliver.

Conor McGregor ‘sure’ about his return in 2024

Conor McGregor claims to have talked with the UFC head honcho, Dana White. According to recent reports, White and McGregor have agreed to schedule a fight with Michael Chandler in 2024. The same was confirmed by the X account Championship Rounds.

The post stated, "Conor McGregor says he spoke with Dana White today and says him and Michael Chandler will "for sure" fight in 2024”

This is a huge update as previously, Dana White did not seem too keen on McGregor’s return. On being asked about the same, White stated that McGregor should focus on his recovery for the time being.

UFC insider, Chael Sonnen too, believed that McGregor is not going to come back anytime soon. He urged Michael Chandler to read between the lines and accept the title fight with Islam Makhachev. Sonnen stated that the UFC was indirectly asking Chandler to give up the hopes of fighting McGregor.

Thus, such a statement from ‘Mystic Mac’ is sure to stir up things. Meanwhile, Micahel Chandler too, dropped a hint about their bout happening soon.

Michael Chandler hints at a possible date for the fight

Recently on X, a fan proposed the idea of Michael Chandler fighting Conor McGregor at The Sphere. Surprisingly, Chandler reposted the tweet and wrote a one-word answer: “loading." This was interpreted as a sure shot sign of the duo fighting at The Sphere.

Conor McGregor had earlier stated that he would be ready for octagon action during August-September.

And the UFC Sphere event too, is slated for September. The Sphere will be one of the biggest events in the history of UFC. With Dana White having spent $16 million for the event, the addition of Conor McGregor is sure to skyrocket the sales. While nothing is confirmed yet, it will be interesting to see when ‘The Notorious’ ultimately makes his comeback.

