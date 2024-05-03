Conor McGregor Demands Lifetime Ban For Ryan Garcia In Wild Rant After Boxing Star Tests Positive For PED

Ryan Garcia secured a win against Devin Haney last month in a highly anticipated battle for the WBC Super Lightweight Championship, handing Haney his first professional boxing defeat. Despite the impressive performance, Ryan has found himself in unwanted controversies after failing a drug test. Now, the former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor has voiced his opinion about the Ryan Garcia saga.

The Notorious One recently shared his thoughts regarding the incident through a tweet, "Cheated the weight and juiced, lifetime ban." He further added that he was disheartened to see such an action from a young boxer like Ryan. He urged people to stay away from him if they ever saw the former WBC interim lightweight champion.

During the weigh-in, Garcia missed the weight limit by 3.2 lbs. The bout was set for 140 lbs. Since he failed to make the required weight, he was not eligible to claim the title after beating his opponent. Hence, Garcia was victorious, but he wasn't crowned the WBC super lightweight champion, meaning the title remained with Haney.

Apart from missing the weight, Ryan tested positive for Ostarine, which is a form of performance-enhancing drug. Garcia, however, continuously denied the accusation on Twitter (formerly known as X), saying he never took any form of steroid. Conor McGregor isn't happy with Ryan's actions. For missing weight and allegedly taking steroids, McGregor is advocating for Ryan's lifetime ban from boxing.

McGregor is no stranger to boxing

McGregor is no stranger to boxing, even though he is a UFC fighter. He keeps a keen interest in boxing, having fought in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. The mega-boxing match between the two biggest combat sports stars occurred in August 2017. Mayweather walked out with a win, keeping his unbeaten streak intact. It was the only boxing match of McGregor's career.

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon at UFC 303

Conor McGregor is set to make a highly anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 303. He will fight in the welterweight division against Michael Chandler. His last MMA fight was against arch-rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he lost the bout by Doctor's stoppage after breaking his shinbone.

