Conor McGregor drops Akon diss track after copyright claim on one of his songs leads to temporary ban from X

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor landed in trouble, and his X account, formerly known as Twitter, with over 10.2 million followers, got temporarily suspended.

McGregor is best known for talking trash and his notorious trolling nature. He usually posts a lot on social media, from trolling his fellow fighters to calling out celebrities.

He also frequently posts voice notes on his X account, often trolling someone or singing songs. Recently, he posted a voice note singing Akon’s popular track “Locked Up” and later deleted it.

McGregor later revealed via his Instagram stories that his account was temporarily suspended. He also shared a screenshot of a copyright claim he received on behalf of Akon.

The 155-pound King even captioned one of the stories, “Akon not happy hahaha,” and promised that he would soon drop a diss track in response.

Notorious didn't take too much time to release a freestyle diss track on Akon on his Instagram Stories.

“Akon, what’s wrong, I was only signing the song. It wasn’t even that long. You need to take a chill pill or a hit of the bong, Song’s out years, Donkey Kong.

“In the back of the ranch, they weren’t expecting me own little song. Little rapper from the flat, his name was Panch."

ALSO READ: Did you know that Conor McGregor and Kim Kardashian are actually distant relatives?

When will Conor McGregor make his return?

Conor McGregor's last bout was against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 in 2021. The match took a tumultuous turn when the Notorious One suffered a leg break in the first round. Following the injury, McGregor underwent leg surgery and took time off to recuperate.

The former UFC champion is now poised to return to the octagon after a substantial three-year hiatus, during which he also enrolled in the UFC's anti-drug program. Mystic Mac is slated to make his comeback in 2024, with rumors suggesting he may headline UFC 300 in April.

In his anticipated return, Conor McGregor is rumored to face former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Notably, both fighters previously served as coaches on the Ultimate Fighter reality series. The potential matchup has stirred excitement among fans, marking McGregor's return to the spotlight after his injury-induced hiatus.

ALSO READ: ‘Shut him up once and for all’: Dustin Poirier fires back at Conor McGregor’s call-out for 4th fight