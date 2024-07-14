Conor McGregor Eyeing a Potential $6.6m Win Following Bets on Spain, Argentina

Conor McGregor can add over $6million to his net worth in just a week! McGregor, whose current net worth is estimated at $180m, is known for his luxury lifestyle. Some of his flagship items in his collection include a Patek Philippe Calatrava Skeleton. The watch costs a whopping $100,000 with hand engraved 27 jewels. ‘The Notorious’ also owns a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 that costs around $4 million.

While McGregor spends in millions, he also has several businesses that take care of his finances. For example, McGregor’s brands, Forged Irish Stout and Black Forge Inn are two of the most popular brands of whiskey and restaurants worldwide. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has one more source of income- betting. Placing his bet on Nate Diaz, McGregor has already pocketed a handsome amount. Now, he has the chance of earning a fortune in just a span of 7 days!

Conor McGregor roots for Argentina, Spain

Conor McGregor has caught on to the ongoing soccer fever. The Euro Cup and the Copa America are in full flow at the moment. While the fans are rooting for stars like Lamine Yamal and Leo Messi, McGregor has taken the opportunity to place his bets. According to sources, ‘The Notorious’ has placed his bet on Spain winning the Euro Cup and Argentina winning the Copa America. He has placed an additional bet on Spain winning by a margin of 3-1.

Now, the expected payouts for McGregor if Spain wins 3-1 will be $4million, and $1million if Argentina wins the Copa America. The total will come down to $5million, which is a whopping number. Meanwhile, these are not the only matches that ‘Mystic Mac’ has placed his bets on. Few days prior, Conor McGregor bet on Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal.

Coming off a vicious KO loss against Jake Paul, few gave Nate Diaz a chance against the former UFC BMF champ. However, McGregor proved to be right as Nate Diaz won the bout, handing McGregor $1.6m. However, following his victory, Nate Diaz congratulated McGregor for the win and his manager hinted at a possible trilogy fight.

Nate Diaz’s manager teases trilogy fight

Cesar Gracie, Nate Diaz’s manager, stated that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz must compete in a trilogy fight. Earlier, the duo clashed twice in the UFC, with both the athletes winning one match apiece. Speaking on the Submission Radio podcast, Gracie termed Diaz v McGregor as a ‘bigger fan fight’.

Gracie also pointed out that given the match is confirmed, McGregor will be struggling due to ring rust. However, as of now, ‘The Notorious’ is nursing his toes and is eyeing a potential $6.6m winnings to further establish his status as ‘Mystic Mac’.