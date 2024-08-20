Conor McGregor Faces Heavy Backlash After Getting Spotted With Mystery Girl at Party: 'He Will Be Broke'

Conor McGregor has once again emerged in the middle of a huge controversy. Known for his lavish lifestyle and drinking habits, ‘The Notorious’ riled up the MMA community in a recent party appearance. While the sight of McGregor enjoying a party is not an unusual one, it was his partner that caused all the stir this time. The pictures that circulated on the internet portrayed ‘The Notorious’ having a great time with a female. Well, it was not his fiancee, Dee Devlin.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor initially met at a nightclub in Dublin back in 2008. Although the duo grew up in nearby towns, they did not grow a liking until they started messaging each other in 2008. Since then, McGregor and Devlin have been a power couple, handling business and several other ventures together. It was in 2020, after the duo had been together for nearly a decade, that McGregor announced his engagement with Devlin.

Thus, spotting the former UFC champion enjoying with another woman did not sit well with the fans. Immediately they took to the comments section to express their displeasure about the entire situation. One user stated that considering the frequency of McGregor’s partying, his finances will soon take a toll. The comment read, “He will be broke in a few years lol.”

Another user was surprised as McGregor was earlier spotted ignoring the woman. Expressing bewilderment, the user stated, “No way lmfao. I remember seeing the clip and he was avoiding her and ended up doing this.”

This user found Dee Devlin to be ‘cool’ putting up with such shenanigans of McGregor. The comment read, “conor mcgregors wife is goals, i don’t care what anyone says, she’s so cool lol.”

Trying to clarify the doubts, another user tried to put in words what exactly transpired, “He started avoiding her because he realized he was being filmed. He had obviously been into her until that moment. How do people not see that?”

Well, setting aside the recent controversy, Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC has also been a topic of heavy discussion. Originally scheduled to comeback in the UFC 303, McGregor pulled out due to a broken toe. After significant back and forth, McGregor has confirmed his return to the UFC before the end of 2024. With a possible December 14 date proposed by Ariel Helwani, the speculations are at an all-time high among the fans to see ‘Mystic Mac’ back in action once again.

