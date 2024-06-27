Conor McGregor Features as New Elusive Target in Hitman: World of Assassination Video Game

Former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the most famous and well-known UFC fighters of all time. Mystic Mac’s name is well-recognized worldwide in pop culture.

Conor McGregor has been out of UFC action for almost three years and has been involved in some big projects. He officially debuted in Hollywood, where he played a negative lead in the action film Road House.

Now, after the mega-success of the Road House film, Conor McGregor’s next major project and collaboration has revealed that Mystic Mac will be featured as the new DLC for Hitman: World of Assassination video game.

Conor McGregor’s character in the game is a multi-billionaire MMA fighter known as “The Disruptor."

The Disruptor (Conor McGregor’s Hitman character) is set to battle with the CEO of Quantum Leap Hitman, Tim Quinn, and gamers will have to hunt down The Disruptor McGregor as Agent 47.

Conor McGregor was all set to return inside the UFC octagon this month at UFC 303 pay-per-view. He was scheduled to lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and current ranked UFC fighter Michael Chandler in a five-round main event matchup.

Unfortunately, Mystic Mac had to withdraw from the much-awaited return bout against Michael Chandler after McGregor injured his toe in a sparring session. McGregor revealed in an interview that he wants to return at his hundred percent.

Conor McGregor expressed he and his team are eyeing a return this same year, and the months they are targeting are October and September.

Conor McGregor’s UFC record

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

15. UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler

- Result: Canceled

- Method: Canceled

- Round: Canceled

- Time: Canceled

