Conor McGregor Finally Reveals Truth Behind Controversial Beer Incident With Anthony Joshua

Conor McGregor has cleared the air on the controversial beer-drinking incident with Anthony Joshua a year ago. Making a comeback to the boxing ring, the 2x heavyweight champion went face-to-face against Robert Helenius. Attending the event as a sponsor was UFC icon Conor McGregor, who got the limelight upon himself with his usual antics. Coming inside the ring, ‘The Notorious’ stated that he wanted to fight YouTuber KSI in a Bare Knuckle match.

However, the biggest pop from the crowd came when the Irishman met with Anthony Joshua after the fight. In what was a surprising turn of events, McGregor seemingly forced the champion boxer to drink his Forged Irish Stout. As a matter of fact, Forged Irish Stout was the sponsor of the event and such an incident perplexed the entire fighting community. Now, after a year has passed, Conor McGregor has come out with an explanation justifying his alleged controversial action.

According to McGregor, it was Anthony Joshua who would come up to him and demand a pint of his Forged Irish Stout. Taking to his Instagram recently, the former UFC double champ said, “One year ago today... Busy year! Also for the record, I didn’t make Joshua do anything. He exited the ring post his amazing victory and came straight to me and said, ‘where is my Forged!’ I gave him mine.”

McGregor also went on to detail how incredibly tasty his beer was. He also said that it was the first instance of a boxer drinking a pint of beer inside the ring. As per McGregor’s recollection, Joshua ordered ‘keg loads’ of Forged Irish Stout to his local pub after initially relishing the taste inside the ring. Meanwhile, as McGregor continues to expand his empire outside of the UFC, his return to the Dana White-led promotion has been wrapped in darkness.

‘The Notorious’ was scheduled to go one-on-one against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out as per plan. Just days before the fight, McGregor pulled out of the bout due to an injury sustained to his toe. With the fans concerned about the well-being of ‘Mystic Mac’, McGregor stated that he will be returning to action within this year. Although such a claim was not confirmed by Dana White, he did not debunk it either. Thus, with tensions rising, Conor McGregor’s return is still looking uncertain.

