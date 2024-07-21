Conor McGregor Fires Mike Perry From BKFC Promotion Amid His Boxing Loss Against Jake Paul

Did Conor McGregor just fire someone on Twitter? That's the question fight fans are asking after the BKFC co-owner went off on a social media tirade. The target? Mike Perry, the BKFC star who just lost to Jake Paul in a boxing match on Saturday night.

McGregor wasn't happy with Perry's performance, to say the least. And, in a fiery tweet, he ripped into Perry's fighting style and seemingly fired him from BKFC altogether. But can McGregor really just call the shots like that? And what does this mean for the future of 'The Platinum' Perry in bare-knuckle boxing?

BKFC boss McGregor fumes after Perry's loss to Jake Paul

Mike Perry’s fight against Jake Paul ended in dramatic fashion. Perry, faced Paul in a highly anticipated bout at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Jake Paul dominated from the start, knocking Perry down in the second round.

By the sixth round, Paul’s relentless jabs and powerful combinations proved too much. Perry was stopped by a TKO, unable to recover from Paul’s final flurry of punches.

Immediately after the fight, Conor McGregor, one of the owners of BKFC, made headlines with a shocking tweet. He announced Perry’s release from the promotion, saying, "Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired. @bareknucklefc."

This bold move by McGregor has left fans and analysts questioning his decision and authority to make such a call. The fight’s buildup was just as eventful. Paul came out dressed as a gladiator, adding to the spectacle.

Despite Perry’s experience and success in bare-knuckle fighting, he struggled against Paul’s boxing skills. From the first round, Paul set the tone with a strong knockdown. Perry’s attempts to counter were in vain as Paul’s relentless assault continued.

By the fourth round, Perry was visibly exhausted and struggling to defend himself. The fight ended in the sixth round when Paul delivered a series of punches that Perry couldn’t recover from, leading to the TKO victory. With this win, Paul’s record improved, further solidifying his presence in the boxing world.

Jake Paul's next challenge: From Tyson to Pereira

Fresh off his win, Jake Paul wasted no time setting his sights on future glory. In a charged in-cage interview, he boldly called out UFC’s striking phenom, Alex Pereira.

"Alex Pereira, you say you want to box," Paul declared, his confidence sky-high. He continued, "I’m the king of this. Come over. We can make it happen. I want you, Alex Pereira."

His ambition doesn’t stop there. Paul is already lined up for a November 15 showdown with none other than boxing legend Mike Tyson—a bout delayed from May due to Tyson's health issues. With his eyes on both a retired legend and a current UFC champion, Paul is not just challenging fighters; he's challenging the norms of combat sports itself.

