Conor McGregor Fuels Injury Rumors With Latest Social Media Post, Sparking UFC 303 Cancellation Fears

Uh oh, is Conor McGregor out of UFC 303? Whispers of cancellation are swirling after the Irishman posted a weird social media hint. He shared an old video about training and injuries, then deleted it. This is just the latest head-scratcher surrounding the fight.

Remember the abruptly cancelled Dublin press conference? MMA journalist Ariel Helwani even reported the UFC scrambling for backup plans. Was McGregor injured all along? Is this some kind of social media mind game? Fans are definitely worried.

Did McGregor leak his UFC 303 status?

In the now-deleted Instagram video, Conor McGregor shared some candid thoughts about his training philosophy, which many have interpreted as a subtle nod to his current physical condition. "I think the more resistance you train with, the less movement and the more injury," he stated.

Conversely, he noted, "But the less resistance you train with, the more movement and the less injury." These remarks have led fans and experts alike to wonder about the severity of any undisclosed injuries he might be nursing.

Indeed, McGregor's post came at a critical time. With UFC 303 just around the corner, the timing of such comments can't be ignored. Interestingly, Ariel Helwani recently discussed on The MMA Hour how the UFC is possibly looking at alternatives for the event. This only adds layers to the ongoing speculation—could McGregor's return to the octagon be delayed yet again?

Moreover, Michael Chandler, McGregor’s slated opponent, seems to be in the dark as much as the fans. He continues to post training updates, seemingly preparing for a fight that may or may not happen.

Advertisement

UFC scrambles for replacements

During today's episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani provided a crucial update on the situation. He noted that the UFC is exploring other options for the UFC 303 main event.

According to Helwani, the promotion is looking at a backup opponent for Michael Chandler or even other potential headliners to step in on short notice.

He explained, "The positivity that I talked about exactly one week ago today is nowhere to be found. I would say this fight is very much in limbo. I would say that it's hanging on, and I would say the UFC is working very, very hard right now to figure out a plan B. Now, the plan B could be someone stepping in to fight Chandler, or the plan C could be a whole new fight."

This update has added to the uncertainty surrounding McGregor's fight. Will McGregor be ready to fight, or will the UFC need to find a new main event?

Advertisement